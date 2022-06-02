Party at the Pavilion Featuring Grady Gaines' Texas Upsetters

Click here to read the full article. They say everything is bigger in Texas, but this piece of real estate takes the cake. The Lodge in Hunters Creek, Houston, which is up for private sale with Icon Global, spans a sizable 9 acres and comes with a giant $60 million price tag. That makes it the most expensive off-market listing in the supersized state, according to the agency. (The priciest publicly listed home in Texas is still the $170 Million Mesa Vista Ranch, which has been struggling to find a buyer since 2017.) Conveniently nestled between the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO