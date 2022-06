The 31st-anniversary season of Jazz in June continues on June 7 with a live, in-person performance by Andy William and the Nebraska All Stars. A native of Havana, Cuba, William has assembled a stellar cast of musicians for the birth of a new Afro-Cuban jazz orchestra. Fronted by Havana vocalist Onelio Perez, the group offers different styles of Cuban music and performs tributes to the famed Buena Vista Social Club.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO