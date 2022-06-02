Asian Cup: Igor Stimac replaces indisposed Ritwik Das with Deepak Tangri

Ryanair is facing accusations of racial discrimination after forcing South Africans to take a test in Afrikaans before boarding flights home from the UK and Europe. The budget airline, which claimed that the “simple questionnaire” was part of efforts to tackling fraudulent South African passport holders, is facing criticism for conducting the general knowledge test in a language that is the third-most used in the country and had a controversial role in the oppression of black citizens during apartheid.

WORLD ・ 36 MINUTES AGO