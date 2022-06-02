India Football: AIFF & Bengaluru FC enter into a strategic partnership with Rangers FC

New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos could be on his way to the Premier League with Leeds United this summer, sources have told 90min. The 23-year-old Argentine striker is one of the hottest properties in Major League Soccer after winning the Golden Boot last year with 19 goals in 32 regular-season appearances. Castellanos went on to score three goals in three play-off outings to fire NCYFC to MLS Cup glory, while he's already hit the net 11 times in 18 games this campaign.

