CHESTERTOWN — James William Groves died on May 28, 2022 at his home in Chestertown. He was 68 years old.

He was born on April 4, 1954 in Kent County, MD, the son of the late Bedford James and Hildegard Margaretha Ziller Groves. He graduated from Kent County High School with the class of 1972. He worked as a carpenter with Peter Allen, Patrick Jones, and most recently, Brice Sutton until he retired in 2019.

He married Doris Edna Wolf on September 12, 1992 and they made their home in Chestertown. He enjoyed beachcombing, collecting arrowheads, hiking, visiting Chincoteague Island, and gardening.

In addition to his wife Doris, he is survived by his son, Matthew Groves (Meagan); sisters, Hildegard Berry and Margaret Crockett; stepdaughters, Doris and Tabitha Laro; grandchildren, Abigail, Brynlea, and Carley; and step-grandchildren, Dashawn Dorsey and Kamryn Greene.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 2, at 12:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home in Chestertown. A visitation will be held one hour prior from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be held on Friday, June 3 at 9:00 am at Still Pond Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Compass Regional Hospice at 160 Coursevall Rd, Centreville, MD 21617.