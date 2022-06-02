Anna Mae Roe (Morris)

CHESTERTOWN — Anna Mae Morris Roe passed away May 26, 2022, at the age of 97. She was born on Island Creek Road near Church Hill on November 24, 1924, the daughter and 12th child of Clarence Henry Morris and Addie Maywood Biddle. During her childhood she lived in Kent and Queen Anne's counties, living in Millington, Crumpton, Chesterville, Still Pond and Kennedyville.

She married William Nelson Roe on January 5, 1946, in Chestertown and 3 months later bought a house on Flatland Road where she lived for 76 years.

She was known in her family as a great cook, hosting many holiday meals and family reunions. During her life she worked as a cook throughout Kent County including Betterton, Harbor House, Great Oak, Tallyho, the Village Tavern, Bud Hubbards, Ye Olde Coffee Shop, Chestertown Elementary School cafeteria, Kent County High School cafeteria and Washington College snack bar.

The highlight of her life was her family. She loved visiting her siblings and their children. She treasured the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was mother and grandmother to all children who needed some extra care and love in their life.

She loved quilting, and using her mother's quilting frame, made many quilts for her family. In later years she made many baby quilts as gifts as well as for her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Nelson, in September 1993, granddaughters Stephanie Michelle Roe in June 2001 and April Dawn Stafford in July 2013, son-in-law William Aleshire in April 2007, youngest son Kevin Leroy Roe in February 2020 and youngest daughter Bonnie Sue Roe Holland in January 2022. She was also predeceased by 9 brothers, James, Clyde, Walter, Joe, George, Robert, Frank, Lewis, and William and 6 sisters, Frances, Mary, Dorothy, Elizabeth, Evelyn, and Jane. She was also predeceased by 12 nieces and nephews.

She is survived by one sister, Addie Morris Rosenblatt of Chestertown, one son, Richard Allen Roe (Daryl) of Sisters, Oregon, two daughters, Clara Roe Aleshire and Carol Roe Combs (Larry) both of Chestertown. She is also survived by grandchildren, Michael Roe (Susan), Tiffany Roe Marshall (Lorenzo) both of Chestertown, Jennifer Dawn Holland, and Alexandra Roe Davis (Chris) both of Florida, Daniel Combs of New Bern, NC, Christopher Aleshire (Cassie), La Plata, MD, William Aleshire, Jr. (Kim) of Laurel, MD, Elaine Aleshire Moog (Eric) of Bowie, and Michael Stafford (Jan) of Millington.

She is also survived by great-grandchildren Will Davis, Riley Stafford (Tyler), Bailey Stafford (Josh), Connor Stafford (Stephanie), Christopher Stafford, Kayla Aleshire (Nate) Rylee Aleshire and Austin Aleshire and great-great-grandchildren Teegan, Kinserly and Stella Stafford, and Layla and soon to be born Levi Ryder.

Also surviving are 22 nieces and nephews and her beloved dogs, Emily, and Chevy.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 1 at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home at 11:00 am. A visitation will be held one hour prior from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Chesterfield Cemetery.

Anna Mae was beloved by her family and all who met her and will be greatly missed. Donations in her name may be made to Operation Smile at www.operationsmile.org, St. Jude at www.forstjude.org, Wounded Warriors at www.honorwarriors.org, or Shriners Hospitals at www.loveshriners.org.