Millington, MD

John Vernon Atkinson

Kent County News
Kent County News
 4 days ago

MILLINGTON — John Vernon Atkinson of Millington, MD passed away Wed May 25, 2022, at Christiana Care Hospice. He was 73.

John was born at home on the farm in Millington, MD the son of the late Vernard S. Atkinson and Mary Ellen "Brown" Atkinson. He graduated from Galena High School in 1968 and got married the same year to his late wife Patricia V. Atkinson. John had started working for Angelica Nurseries in1966 while he was still in High School and continued working there his whole life and just recently retired in 2020. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and one of the founding members of the Chester River Joint Venture hunting club. Throughout his life John enjoyed hunting and trapping and collecting antique tools. He was an excellent cook and loved being with friends and family enjoying a cold beverage.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two brothers, Alvin and Bob and one brother-in-law, Leonard.

He is survived by his son Chris Atkinson and his wife Jennifer of Millington, MD, one brother, Steve Atkinson of Millington, MD, two sisters, Paige Morton (Glenn) of Millington, MD, Peg Hayman (Raymond) of Sudlersville, MD, one granddaughter, Abbey Atkinson of Pottstown, PA, two grandsons, CJ Atkinson and his wife Kaitlyn of Chestertown, MD, Josh Atkinson of Millington, MD, two sisters in law, Mae Marvel of Magnolia, DE, Mattie Atkinson of Smyrna, DE, one brother in law, Leroy Cannon (Robin) of Galena, MD, and one sister in law, Robin Joiner (Robbie) of Chestertown, MD, and one great grandson on the way as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date by the family.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the Millington Vol. Fire Department P.O. Box 255 Millington, MD 21651. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD 21651

