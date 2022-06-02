CHESTERTOWN — Juliana Kasius Dulmage of Chestertown, MD died May 29, 2022 at Heron Point. She was 80.

Born October 5, 1941 to the late William and Dorothy Scholze Kasius, Juli grew up in Roslyn Heights, NY and attended the nearby Cathedral School of St. Mary. After graduating from Bryn Mawr College in 1963, she moved to New York City, where she met and in 1968 married the late Glenn Dulmage.

In 1970, Juli and Glenn joined the Peace Corps and were stationed in Ivory Coast, Africa, where they taught English for five years. After leaving Ivory Coast, they moved to Mashhad, Iran, where they continued their teaching careers. Upon returning to the United States in 1978, Juli received her Master's degree in English and was hired by the Northfield Mt. Hermon School, where she taught English as a Second Language for 17 years.

In 1998, Juli and Glenn retired to Chestertown, where she quickly became involved in local groups and organizations. She was a volunteer with the Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge and Pets on Wheels, and served on the WC-ALL Council and on the boards of HomePorts and the Friends of the Kent County Public Library. Juli enjoyed traveling, birding, reading, playing the recorder, and working in her garden. She was a dog lover, with a special fondness for beagles.

In addition to her parents and husband, Juli was predeceased by a sister, Cornelia Kasius Ford. She is survived by her daughter Cornelia Dulmage and son-in-law Zachariah Schmitt of Chestertown, as well as by her beloved niece and nephews: Hadley, Alexandra, Will and Jud Ford.

A memorial service will be held at Heron Point at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Northfield Mt. Hermon School or to any of the local organizations of which she was a part.