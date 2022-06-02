Nelson Eugene Lewis

DOVER — Born in Chestertown, MD on July 5, 1956; departed this life on May 20, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 am, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Wyoming UM Church, 216 Wyoming Mill Rd., Dover, DE. The first Public Viewing will be held 6 - 8 pm Monday, June 6, 2022 at Wyoming UM Church. A second Public Viewing will be held 9 - 11 am on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 with the formal homegoing service to follow. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant UMC, Millington, MD.

Evan W. Smith Funeral Services

To plant a tree in memory of Nelson Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store .