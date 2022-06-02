Huron Hills Lapidary & Mineral Society.

June 4 & 25. Faculty from the Flint School of Performing Arts and musicians from the Flint Symphony Orchestra play classical and contemporary chamber works, as well as popular music. Tonight: Vivaldi’s Concerto for Strings, early 20th-century English composer Dame Ethel Smyth’s String Quintet in E Major, contemporary American composer Soon Hee Newbold’s Lion City for string orchestra, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and a medley of music by Motown’s The Supremes. 8 p.m., KCH, 415 N. Fourth Ave. Limited to 60% capacity. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required. Livestream available at KerrytownConcertHouse.com. Tickets $13–$50 in advance online and at the door. 769–2999.

