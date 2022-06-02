ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson, TX

Music Under the Stars

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
burlesontx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePack up the lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets and...

www.burlesontx.com

Comments / 0

Related
burlesontx.com

Donut Storytime at Pavilion at The Standard at Chisenhall

Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. Join us for a fun donut storytime at the pavilion at The Standard at Chisenhall. We will read some stories, sing songs, make a craft, and there might even be some sweet treats. We hope you can join us!. The Standard at Chisenhall is located...
travelawaits.com

8 Things You’ll Love In The Small Texas Town Known For Its Crazy Water

Two years ago, my daughter reached out to a mineral water company called “Crazy Water” to be a local sponsor for our Southern Travelers Explore Conference. The water tasted excellent — refreshing, smooth, with no aftertaste or heaviness like you might find in some mineral waters — and had a catchy name, but I didn’t go further than drinking it.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: Week of May 23, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Shipley Do-Nuts at 600 North Loop-340 in Bellmead go an 89 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, there was dust inside a refrigerator. There were dark particles on the soda spigots...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Burleson, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Lawn, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Military Parkway

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at approximately 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Military Parkway. When officers arrived, they found Vernon Rivers, 41, with a gunshot wound to the head. Rivers was taken to a local hospital where he died. This is an...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Dead, Multiple Rescued in North Texas High Water Incident: Officials

One person is dead after Arlington officials pulled multiple individuals from high water on Thursday night. According Arlington officials, first responders were called to the intersection of Webb Road and Ballweg Road in Arlington regarding an SUV that went into a ditch containing high water. Officials said the Arlington Fire...
ARLINGTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

WPD: Ex-lovers’ quarrel led to East Waco shooting

A shooting Monday near an East Waco housing complex that caused a woman to be hospitalized stemmed from a quarrel between ex-lovers, Waco Police said in an arrest affidavit. The victim told police that her former girlfriend, Tanaiya Janae Norwood, 23, shot her during the incident on Adams Street near the Estella Maxey public housing complex, according to the affidavit.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Russell Farm
KWTX

Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hung himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County Jail inmate. Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, was brought to jail by Waco Police Dept. officers around 7 p.m. Friday on charges of assault/family violence, resisting arrest, interference with a 911 call, and for probation violations.
WACO, TX
burlesontx.com

City Council Meeting

This meeting can be viewed via live stream at https://www.burlesontx.com/880/Streaming-Video. The agenda will be posted 72 hours prior to meeting.
BURLESON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy