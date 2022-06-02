“A Trip to the Moon”: U-M Detroit Observatory Movie Night.

Jun. 4 & 5. This Detroit theater company, founded in 2016 to create more opportunities for theater artists of color, presents its updated version of Snow White (renamed Princess Raven). Directed by University Musical Society program manager Emilio Rodriguez, a U-M theater lecturer who also wrote the script and composed the music. Performed entirely in rhyming couplets, this comedic take forgoes the trope of rescue by a prince to allow the princess to save herself. With U-M grad Sebastian Nagpal, as well as Kiana Douglas, Nate John Mark, and Jazmine Kuyayki Broe. 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (Sat.) and 1 p.m. (Sun.), Michigan Theater. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required. Tickets $15 (children 12 & under, $5) in advance at the Michigan Theater & michtheater.org/events, and at the door. 763–8587.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO