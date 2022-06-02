ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comhaltas.

annarborobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Thurs. All invited to join members of this local chapter of...

annarborobserver.com

annarborobserver.com

Opera on Tap.

Local singers perform arias and art songs. Tonight’s theme: “Not All Princes Are Charming!” 7:30 p.m. (seating begins at 6 p.m.), Ypsi Alehouse, 124 Pearl St., Ypsilanti. Free; donations accepted. Buy your own food & drink. Reservations required at bit.ly/operaontapjune. 487–1555.
YPSILANTI, MI
annarborobserver.com

“The UnClub'': The Theater Shop.

Every Sun. Performances by aspiring and experienced comics from former Tonight Show staff writer Chili Challis’s comedy dojo. Emcee is local comic and storyteller Mark Sweetman. 8 p.m. The Ypsi Alehouse, 124 Pearl St. #100, Ypsilanti. Mask and vaccination encouraged. Free. facebook.com/thetheatershop.
YPSILANTI, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Mirror on the Wall”: Black & Brown Theatre.

Jun. 4 & 5. This Detroit theater company, founded in 2016 to create more opportunities for theater artists of color, presents its updated version of Snow White (renamed Princess Raven). Directed by University Musical Society program manager Emilio Rodriguez, a U-M theater lecturer who also wrote the script and composed the music. Performed entirely in rhyming couplets, this comedic take forgoes the trope of rescue by a prince to allow the princess to save herself. With U-M grad Sebastian Nagpal, as well as Kiana Douglas, Nate John Mark, and Jazmine Kuyayki Broe. 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (Sat.) and 1 p.m. (Sun.), Michigan Theater. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required. Tickets $15 (children 12 & under, $5) in advance at the Michigan Theater & michtheater.org/events, and at the door. 763–8587.
DETROIT, MI
annarborobserver.com

“The Wizard of Oz”: Fathom Events.

(Victor Fleming, 1939). Screening of this classic musical fantasy to celebrate star Judy Garland’s 100th Birthday. Features a deleted musical number. 3 p.m. (Sun.) & 7 p.m. (Mon.). Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Annual Taste of Ann Arbor”: Main Street Area Association.

A chance to taste entrées and desserts from more than 30 downtown restaurants and cafés. Also, kids activities on E. Liberty. The live music lineup (times TBA) includes Ypsilanti folk singer-songwriter Kate Peterson, Detroit funk and soul band Strictly Fine, the funk-rock jam quartet Pajamas, the versatile local country-to-swing-to-blues-to-funk ensemble Brennan Andes & Friends, and local singer-songwriter Abigail Stauffer, known for her piercing, emotionally direct pop-folk and pop-rock songs and her rich alto voice. 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Main St. between William and Washington sts. Free admission; food tickets $1 each (items range from 2–6 tickets each). 668–7112.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

“The C.E.O.”: U-M Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

David Andrews directs this accomplished town-and-gown company in his new adaptation of The Mikado, Gilbert & Sullivan’s 1885 operetta spoofing Victorian England’s craze for all things Japanese. In his version Andrews retains most of the original script, score, and comic sensibility while entirely reworking the plot. Set in an office in present day Ann Arbor, the story focuses on a recent business school grad, unexpectedly promoted to president of the Worldwide Widget Company, where he is required to make painful staffing cuts by the mysterious company CEO. Meanwhile, his fiancé falls for a “seventh year senior” trombone student who is secretly the boss's son. 2 & 8 p.m., Arthur Miller Theatre, 1226 Murfin, North Campus. Tickets $20 (seniors, $15; students, $10) in advance at muto.umich.edu and at the door. 647–8436.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Focus on Women”: Ann Arbor Bicycle Touring Society.

Every Mon. Moderate-paced ride, 20 miles or more, along the Huron River and B2B Trail. 6 p.m., sharp, meet at Barton Nature Area parking lot, W. Huron River Dr. near Bird Rd. Preregistration recommended at bit.ly/aabtsfocusonwomen. Free. (248) 880-9775.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Feeling Good: Singing Is Community”: Ann Arbor Civic Chorus.

Karen TenBrink directs this popular large community choir in a program of music that has helped in challenging times, including Undine Smith Moore’s “We Shall Walk Through the Valley,” R. Nathaniel Dett’s “Listen to the Lambs,” Diana Saez’s “Yemaya,” Charles Albert Tindley’s “The Storm is Passing Over,” Brahms’ “Lass Dich Nur Nichts Nicht Dauern,” and Pentatonix’s “Sing!” Pianist: Ted Wyman. 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1432 Washtenaw Ave. Mask required. Free. a2civicchorus.weebly.com, 994–2300.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

Ann Arbor Morris.

Every Sun. All invited to try this boisterous, jingly English ceremonial dance thought to be descended from the 15th-century Spanish moresca. Wear athletic shoes. 6–8 p.m., Ann Arbor Farmers Market, 315 Detroit Street. Free. Email a2morris@umich.edu or check annarbormorris.org in advance to confirm. 717–1569.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

Ann Arbor Go Club.

Every Sun. Players of all skill levels invited to play this challenging strategy board game in person. Game materials provided. 5 p.m. until whenever, Bill’s Beer Garden, 218 S. Ashley St., or Conor O’Neill’s, 318 Main St. Check facebook page bit.ly/annarborgo or email Drew at dwright8182@hotmail.com before coming. Free.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

48th Annual Dexter–Ann Arbor Run: Ann Arbor Track Club.

Since 1974, this race, the area’s biggest running event, draws thousands of runners from throughout southeast Michigan. With a half-marathon, 10-km run, and 5-km run and fitness walk. All races conclude on Main Street between Miller and Ann. Preceded on June 4 by a Kids Run (see Kids Calendar) and an outdoor fitness expo. 7:15 a.m. (10-km run) & 8:30 a.m. (5-km run & fitness walk), Newport Rd. & Riverwood Dr.; 8:30 a.m. (half-marathon), Creekside Intermediate School, 2615 Baker Rd., Dexter. Entry fees for individuals: $35 (5-km), $45 (10-km), & $85 (half-marathon) in advance only at RunSignUp.com/Race/MI/Dexter/DXA2 before 5 p.m. on June 4. Prices increase after enrollment reaches a predetermined limit. Entry form available at local sporting goods stores. dxa2.com, info@dxa2.com, (419) 356–4881.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Chamber Music Series: Strings Through the Centuries”: Kerrytown Concert House.

June 4 & 25. Faculty from the Flint School of Performing Arts and musicians from the Flint Symphony Orchestra play classical and contemporary chamber works, as well as popular music. Tonight: Vivaldi’s Concerto for Strings, early 20th-century English composer Dame Ethel Smyth’s String Quintet in E Major, contemporary American composer Soon Hee Newbold’s Lion City for string orchestra, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and a medley of music by Motown’s The Supremes. 8 p.m., KCH, 415 N. Fourth Ave. Limited to 60% capacity. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required. Livestream available at KerrytownConcertHouse.com. Tickets $13–$50 in advance online and at the door. 769–2999.
FLINT, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Creature Encounters”: The Creature Conservancy.

Every Sat. & Sun. Conservancy staffers show off some animals native to Africa (2 & 4 p.m.), including an African crested porcupine, a pancake tortoise, and a ridgeback frog, which is not a snake. Also, an alligator presentation and feeding if weather permits (3 p.m.) and a chance to see the conservancy’s other animals. 1–5 p.m., Creature Conservancy, 4950 Ann Arbor–Saline Rd. Mask encouraged. $11 (kids ages 2–12, $9; under age 2, free) at the door; $1 discount in advance. 929–9324.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

“100 Years in Bloom” Peony Concert & Centennial Celebrations: Ann Arbor Farm & Garden/U-M Nichols Arboretum.

Performing on traditional Korean instruments, the ensemble of Ohio State University East Asian languages & literatures professor emeritus Chan E. Park, U-M student Sunhong Kim, and U-M Association for Asian Studies director Hilary Finchum-Sung presents a program of traditional Korean music, including a commissioned arrangement by U-M grad Alexis Lamb. Instrumentation includes danso, haegeum, janggu, geomungo, and piri. Remarks from Nichols Arboretum director Tony Kolenic, peony curator David Michener, and others. 1–3 p.m., Nichols Arboretum Peony Garden, 1610 Washington Heights. Free. mbgna.umich.edu/events.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Kids Run”: Ann Arbor Track Club.

For kids 12 & under, a “mini-meet” on the oval track, included with registration. Creekside Intermediate School, 2615 Baker Rd., Dexter. $10 includes T-shirts, medals, & refreshments. Registration online at dxa2.com. info@dxa2.com, (419) 356–4881.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

25th Annual African American Downtown Festival.

A celebration of the contributions of African Americans to the development of Ann Arbor, held in what was once the city’s black business district. With sales of food, art, beauty products, and collectibles from local African American businesses, and health & wellness screenings. Live music is headlined by R&B and soul singer Glenn Jones (5:30 p.m.). Also, gospel singer Anthony McKinney (noon), saxophonist Aaron McAfee (2:15 & 6:30 p.m.), hip-hop artist Kenyatta Rashon (3:20 p.m.), and funk, rock, R&B, and soul by Randy Ellison & Friends (4:35). Dance performances include Hustle and Flow line dancing (12:45 & 6:30 p.m.), Det Dance Troupe (2 p.m.), the Diamond Princess Majorette dance team (3:20), and Fraternity vs. Sorority Step (4:05 p.m.). Kids activities include face painting, crafting, painting, balloon animals, giant chess & connect four (noon–5:30 p.m.), a magic show by Twist and Shout the Clown (1:30–2 p.m.), and a 3D art demo (4:30–6:30 p.m.). Full schedule available at a2festival.org. 9 a.m.–8 p.m., Ann St. between Main & Fourth Ave., and Fourth Ave. between Ann & Catherine. Free admission. info@a2festival.org, 858–9121.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

Murder Mystery Dinner Show: The Dinner Detective Ann Arbor.

June 4 & 18. Dinner while actors masquerading as fellow diners enact a hilarious murder mystery in which actual audience members may find themselves a prime suspect. 6:30–9 p.m., Ann Arbor Marriott, 1275 S. Huron, Ypsilanti. $65 includes gratuity; preregistration required at TheDinnerDetective.com. (866) 496–0535.
annarborobserver.com

“All Peoples Planet Parade”: All Peoples Planet Parade and Action Network.

Family-friendly sidewalk parade to celebrate the Earth, along with a concert of acoustic originals and folk favorites by Mary Fithian & Friends, a “dance-poem" performance by Megan Sims, and a talk by Ann Arbor state representative Yousef Rabhi. Attendees encouraged to make a sign, wear a costume, or bring a “sidewalk float.” 2:30–4:30 p.m., meet at Sculpture Plaza, N. Fourth Ave. at Catherine. Free. Mask requested. Info: Megan Sims at megansims600@gmail.com & 417–7020.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

Psychic Holistic Fair: Enlightened Soul Center.

June 4 & 18. Practitioners from around the Midwest offer psychic, channeled, and tarot readings, energy healing, and more. Vendors with holistic and metaphysical products. Light snacks. Noon–6 p.m. $5 admission. Additional cost for practitioner sessions. ESC, 2711 Carpenter Rd. enlightenedsoulcenter.com, 358–0218.
TAROT

