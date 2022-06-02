ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Duplicate Bridge: Ann Arbor City Club.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Thurs., Fri., & Tues. All invited to play ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge...

Ann Arbor Go Club.

Every Sun. Players of all skill levels invited to play this challenging strategy board game in person. Game materials provided. 5 p.m. until whenever, Bill’s Beer Garden, 218 S. Ashley St., or Conor O’Neill’s, 318 Main St. Check facebook page bit.ly/annarborgo or email Drew at dwright8182@hotmail.com before coming. Free.
ANN ARBOR, MI
48th Annual Dexter–Ann Arbor Run: Ann Arbor Track Club.

Since 1974, this race, the area’s biggest running event, draws thousands of runners from throughout southeast Michigan. With a half-marathon, 10-km run, and 5-km run and fitness walk. All races conclude on Main Street between Miller and Ann. Preceded on June 4 by a Kids Run (see Kids Calendar) and an outdoor fitness expo. 7:15 a.m. (10-km run) & 8:30 a.m. (5-km run & fitness walk), Newport Rd. & Riverwood Dr.; 8:30 a.m. (half-marathon), Creekside Intermediate School, 2615 Baker Rd., Dexter. Entry fees for individuals: $35 (5-km), $45 (10-km), & $85 (half-marathon) in advance only at RunSignUp.com/Race/MI/Dexter/DXA2 before 5 p.m. on June 4. Prices increase after enrollment reaches a predetermined limit. Entry form available at local sporting goods stores. dxa2.com, info@dxa2.com, (419) 356–4881.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor Morris.

Every Sun. All invited to try this boisterous, jingly English ceremonial dance thought to be descended from the 15th-century Spanish moresca. Wear athletic shoes. 6–8 p.m., Ann Arbor Farmers Market, 315 Detroit Street. Free. Email a2morris@umich.edu or check annarbormorris.org in advance to confirm. 717–1569.
ANN ARBOR, MI
"Campfire Cooking on a Stick": Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation Commission.

WCPARC naturalist Shawn Severance shows how to quickly light and cook on a fire and demonstrates her time-tested s’mores technique. Bring stick-ready ingredients. S’mores ingredients (marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate) provided. 1–4 p.m., Rolling Hills County Park Woodlands Pavilion, 7660 Stony Creek Rd., Ypsilanti, $5 per person. Preregistration required at bit.ly/wcprc2022 (activity #RH721306). $6 vehicle entry fee (noncounty residents $10). severances@washtenaw.org, 971–6337.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
"Annual Taste of Ann Arbor": Main Street Area Association.

A chance to taste entrées and desserts from more than 30 downtown restaurants and cafés. Also, kids activities on E. Liberty. The live music lineup (times TBA) includes Ypsilanti folk singer-songwriter Kate Peterson, Detroit funk and soul band Strictly Fine, the funk-rock jam quartet Pajamas, the versatile local country-to-swing-to-blues-to-funk ensemble Brennan Andes & Friends, and local singer-songwriter Abigail Stauffer, known for her piercing, emotionally direct pop-folk and pop-rock songs and her rich alto voice. 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Main St. between William and Washington sts. Free admission; food tickets $1 each (items range from 2–6 tickets each). 668–7112.
ANN ARBOR, MI
"100 Years in Bloom": Peony Centennial Ann Arbor Garden Walk: Ann Arbor Farm & Garden/Nichols Arboretum.

Self-guided tour of 7 private gardens in Ann Arbor, as well as the peony garden at Nichols Arboretum, which is celebrating its 100th year. The gardens include a fairyland forest of Michigan natives, a terraced hillside wonderland, a fern- and sculpture-filled landscape, an aesthetic potager garden, an evergreen oasis, and more. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Rain or shine. 10 a.m.–4 p.m., various locations. Tickets & maps $15 ($20 May 30–June 3; under age 12 free) in advance only at mutotix.umich.edu. No walk-up tickets. Annarborfarmandgarden.org.
ANN ARBOR, MI
"All Peoples Planet Parade": All Peoples Planet Parade and Action Network.

Family-friendly sidewalk parade to celebrate the Earth, along with a concert of acoustic originals and folk favorites by Mary Fithian & Friends, a “dance-poem" performance by Megan Sims, and a talk by Ann Arbor state representative Yousef Rabhi. Attendees encouraged to make a sign, wear a costume, or bring a “sidewalk float.” 2:30–4:30 p.m., meet at Sculpture Plaza, N. Fourth Ave. at Catherine. Free. Mask requested. Info: Megan Sims at megansims600@gmail.com & 417–7020.
ANN ARBOR, MI
"Feeling Good: Singing Is Community": Ann Arbor Civic Chorus.

Karen TenBrink directs this popular large community choir in a program of music that has helped in challenging times, including Undine Smith Moore’s “We Shall Walk Through the Valley,” R. Nathaniel Dett’s “Listen to the Lambs,” Diana Saez’s “Yemaya,” Charles Albert Tindley’s “The Storm is Passing Over,” Brahms’ “Lass Dich Nur Nichts Nicht Dauern,” and Pentatonix’s “Sing!” Pianist: Ted Wyman. 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1432 Washtenaw Ave. Mask required. Free. a2civicchorus.weebly.com, 994–2300.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Opera on Tap.

Local singers perform arias and art songs. Tonight’s theme: “Not All Princes Are Charming!” 7:30 p.m. (seating begins at 6 p.m.), Ypsi Alehouse, 124 Pearl St., Ypsilanti. Free; donations accepted. Buy your own food & drink. Reservations required at bit.ly/operaontapjune. 487–1555.
YPSILANTI, MI
Murder Mystery Dinner Show: The Dinner Detective Ann Arbor.

June 4 & 18. Dinner while actors masquerading as fellow diners enact a hilarious murder mystery in which actual audience members may find themselves a prime suspect. 6:30–9 p.m., Ann Arbor Marriott, 1275 S. Huron, Ypsilanti. $65 includes gratuity; preregistration required at TheDinnerDetective.com. (866) 496–0535.
"Kids Run": Ann Arbor Track Club.

For kids 12 & under, a “mini-meet” on the oval track, included with registration. Creekside Intermediate School, 2615 Baker Rd., Dexter. $10 includes T-shirts, medals, & refreshments. Registration online at dxa2.com. info@dxa2.com, (419) 356–4881.
ANN ARBOR, MI
"Judge/Senate Candidate Forum": Washtenaw County Democratic Party Monthly Meeting.

Meeting, followed by panel discussions with Democratic candidates for the position of judge on the Washtenaw County Trial Court, the 22nd Circuit Court of Michigan (Washtenaw Association for Justice executive director Marla Linderman Richelew and deputy city attorney of Ann Arbor Arianne Slay), and with candidates for the newly created 14th District Michigan State Senate seat (chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners chair Sue Shink, Val Cochran Toops, and former Jackson city council member Kelsey Heck Wood). The 14th District includes part of Ann Arbor, all of Chelsea, and about 80% of Jackson County. Send questions for the candidates to enathans48103@gmail.com by June 2 with subject “WCDP panel questions.” The primary takes place August 2. 9:30 a.m.–noon, via Zoom. Free. For URL see washtenawdems.org/calendar.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
"The Wizard of Oz": Fathom Events.

(Victor Fleming, 1939). Screening of this classic musical fantasy to celebrate star Judy Garland’s 100th Birthday. Features a deleted musical number. 3 p.m. (Sun.) & 7 p.m. (Mon.). Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Psychic Holistic Fair: Enlightened Soul Center.

June 4 & 18. Practitioners from around the Midwest offer psychic, channeled, and tarot readings, energy healing, and more. Vendors with holistic and metaphysical products. Light snacks. Noon–6 p.m. $5 admission. Additional cost for practitioner sessions. ESC, 2711 Carpenter Rd. enlightenedsoulcenter.com, 358–0218.
TAROT
"Creature Encounters": The Creature Conservancy.

Every Sat. & Sun. Conservancy staffers show off some animals native to Africa (2 & 4 p.m.), including an African crested porcupine, a pancake tortoise, and a ridgeback frog, which is not a snake. Also, an alligator presentation and feeding if weather permits (3 p.m.) and a chance to see the conservancy’s other animals. 1–5 p.m., Creature Conservancy, 4950 Ann Arbor–Saline Rd. Mask encouraged. $11 (kids ages 2–12, $9; under age 2, free) at the door; $1 discount in advance. 929–9324.
ANN ARBOR, MI
"Mirror on the Wall": Black & Brown Theatre.

Jun. 4 & 5. This Detroit theater company, founded in 2016 to create more opportunities for theater artists of color, presents its updated version of Snow White (renamed Princess Raven). Directed by University Musical Society program manager Emilio Rodriguez, a U-M theater lecturer who also wrote the script and composed the music. Performed entirely in rhyming couplets, this comedic take forgoes the trope of rescue by a prince to allow the princess to save herself. With U-M grad Sebastian Nagpal, as well as Kiana Douglas, Nate John Mark, and Jazmine Kuyayki Broe. 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (Sat.) and 1 p.m. (Sun.), Michigan Theater. Mask & proof of vaccination (or negative Covid test within past 72 hours) required. Tickets $15 (children 12 & under, $5) in advance at the Michigan Theater & michtheater.org/events, and at the door. 763–8587.
DETROIT, MI
25th Annual African American Downtown Festival.

A celebration of the contributions of African Americans to the development of Ann Arbor, held in what was once the city’s black business district. With sales of food, art, beauty products, and collectibles from local African American businesses, and health & wellness screenings. Live music is headlined by R&B and soul singer Glenn Jones (5:30 p.m.). Also, gospel singer Anthony McKinney (noon), saxophonist Aaron McAfee (2:15 & 6:30 p.m.), hip-hop artist Kenyatta Rashon (3:20 p.m.), and funk, rock, R&B, and soul by Randy Ellison & Friends (4:35). Dance performances include Hustle and Flow line dancing (12:45 & 6:30 p.m.), Det Dance Troupe (2 p.m.), the Diamond Princess Majorette dance team (3:20), and Fraternity vs. Sorority Step (4:05 p.m.). Kids activities include face painting, crafting, painting, balloon animals, giant chess & connect four (noon–5:30 p.m.), a magic show by Twist and Shout the Clown (1:30–2 p.m.), and a 3D art demo (4:30–6:30 p.m.). Full schedule available at a2festival.org. 9 a.m.–8 p.m., Ann St. between Main & Fourth Ave., and Fourth Ave. between Ann & Catherine. Free admission. info@a2festival.org, 858–9121.
ANN ARBOR, MI

