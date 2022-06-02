Duplicate Bridge: Ann Arbor City Club.

Meeting, followed by panel discussions with Democratic candidates for the position of judge on the Washtenaw County Trial Court, the 22nd Circuit Court of Michigan (Washtenaw Association for Justice executive director Marla Linderman Richelew and deputy city attorney of Ann Arbor Arianne Slay), and with candidates for the newly created 14th District Michigan State Senate seat (chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners chair Sue Shink, Val Cochran Toops, and former Jackson city council member Kelsey Heck Wood). The 14th District includes part of Ann Arbor, all of Chelsea, and about 80% of Jackson County. Send questions for the candidates to enathans48103@gmail.com by June 2 with subject “WCDP panel questions.” The primary takes place August 2. 9:30 a.m.–noon, via Zoom. Free. For URL see washtenawdems.org/calendar.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO