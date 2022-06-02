WORTON — Ann Reed, 12/8/1958 - 5/13/2022

God's beloved saint in the Lord Jesus Christ is now in the eternal presence of her Redeemer & Lord, by the great work he did in her soul. Ann was a faithful member @ Covenant Baptist Church, Chestertown, MD, for many yrs., later attending New Harvest Baptist Church, Dover, DE. Ann is preceded in death by her grandma, Callie Neeves, parents Jack & Naomi Nelson & Mother-in-Law, Edwina Reed. She is survived by her beloved husband & best friend, Robert "Bob" Reed of 28 yrs., son's & daughter's-in-law, Eli & Cassie Osborne, and William & Cindy Reed, 7 Grandchildren, Karina, Gavin, Ethan, Lucas, Ashley, Brian, & Corinne, sister & brother-in-law Sharon & Jimmy Shortt, sister Robin Nelson, & brother Scotty Boyd. Ann traveled & moved in the U.S. from a young age settling later in Worton, MD. Previous years Ann worked and taught on the Pow Wow circuit where she met Bob. They vended food as, The Dancing Crow Café. It became her restaurant in Glade Springs, VA. Her Tsalagi (Cherokee) & Rappahannock heritage was used by God to bless her & others. Ann's successful home-based business, AOR Journals & Books spanned a satisfying 14 1/2 yrs. She incorporated skills & hobbies of spinning, knitting, crocheting, sewing, calligraphy, watercolor, polymer jewelry making, bookbinding, journals & inserts of all types on YouTube, Zebibit, Etsy & her website. 1000's of satisfied customers she lovingly served left glowing online reviews. Ann was a Summa Cum Laude 2016 graduate of Liberty University with a B.S. in General Studies. She used her education, sharp mind, impeccable memory, & natural ease with others to influence & disciple others to be more like Christ. Ann was faithful to witness about the life & testimonies of her Lord Jesus Christ. Her love for Missions, specifically Kenya, was close to her heart. It's best known & felt by 3 boys grown into men that she & Bob supported through Compassion Int'l. Ann loved to garden. Music that glorified God blessed her life. She now sings beautifully to YAHWEH. There truly is Victory in Jesus! Finally, say "...Come Lord Jesus! The grace of the Lord Jesus be with you all. Amen." Rev. 22:20b-21

Come & celebrate the great things God has done! Ann often said to her welcomed visitors, "Come on!"

Viewing held Thursday evening 6pm - 9pm, June 2nd @ Galena Funeral Home 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD 21635.

Service held June 3rd 10:30am @ Grace Community Church, 400 Morgnec Rd., Chestertown, MD 21620, followed by graveside service in Galena & lunch at Grace Community.

The Celebration of Ann's life in Christ is Open to all.