CLAIM: Gas prices in the U.S. have risen to almost $9 per gallon. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Gas prices in the U.S., while high, are on average much lower than $9 per gallon. The national average gas price is around $4.60 per gallon, while the state with the highest average is California at roughly $6.10, according to multiple estimates.

CASPER, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO