RPT-Remy Cointreau upbeat despite Chinese lockdown as annual profit beats expectations

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - French spirits group Remy Cointreau reported higher-than-expected operating profit growth for its 2021/22 fiscal year and said it was starting this year with confidence after strong sales in China and the United States.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac predicted strong sales in the first quarter of its 2022/23 financial year that started on April 1, despite a high comparison base and the impact of COVID-related lockdowns in China.

Strong demand for its premium cognac in China and the U.S., along with tight cost control, lifted the company’s full-year organic operating profit by 39.9% to 334.4 million euros ($356.30 million), beating the 38.6% seen by analysts.

