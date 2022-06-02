ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Indonesia April foreign arrivals up nearly 500% y/y

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia saw a nearly 500% surge in foreign visitor arrivals in April as travel continued to bounce back after the easing of COVID-19 curbs, data by Statistics Indonesia showed on Thursday.

There were about 111,100 foreign visitors in April, up 499.01% on an annual basis.

For the January-April period, the country recorded a 350% annual growth in foreign visitor arrivals to 185,440.

The figure remained far below the number of visitors in January-April of 2018 and 2019, when around 4 million foreign visitors came to the Southeast Asian country each year. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Malaysia palm group warns of losses ahead from 'severe' labour crunch

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia is missing a golden opportunity to capitalise on high palm oil prices and could suffer more production losses due to a "severe" shortage of about 120,000 workers, the Malaysian Estate Owners' Association (MEOA) told Reuters on Monday. The world's second biggest palm oil...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australian PM signals stronger ties with Indonesia on security, climate

JAKARTA, June 6 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese heralded a deepened relationship with close neighbour Indonesia, pledging stronger cooperation on trade, security and climate change during his first bilateral visit on Monday. Before the formal talks began, Albanese accompanied his host, President Joko Widodo, for a ride through...
CHINA
Reuters

Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics Indonesia#Arrivals#Jakarta#Southeast Asian#Gayatri
Reuters

Russian billionaire's wife contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Travel
Reuters

Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell below 62 to the dollar on Friday and lost over 1% versus the euro as foreign demand for roubles to pay for Russian gas weakened. At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 62.17 and had eased 1.1% to trade at 66.29 versus the euro.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Saudi Arabia hikes July crude prices surprisingly high for Asia buyers

June 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised July crude oil prices for Asian buyers to higher-than-expected levels amid concerns about tight supply and expectations of strong demand in summer. The official selling price (OSP) for July-loading Arab Light to Asia was hiked by $2.1 a...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Explainer: Russia walks the plank to a foreign bond default

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago. On Friday, the European Union expanded sanctions...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht dips as rates seen on hold, rupiah retreats

* Thai May consumer prices rise at faster-than-expected pace * Malaysia and South Korea markets closed for public holiday * Oil prices climb above $120 per barrel By Tejaswi Marthi June 6 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were mixed on Monday as markets looked to U.S. inflation data later this week while the Thai baht fell ahead of a central bank meeting where rates are likely to stay on hold. The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is expected to leave interest rates unchanged when they meet on Wednesday despite red-hot inflation, which accelerated at a much faster pace than expected in May. A Reuters poll found that Thailand's central bank will leave interest rates unchanged at record lows for the rest of the year to support economic recovery, despite the consumer price index rising past the BOT's range of 1% to 3%. The Thai baht THB-TH fell 0.1% after the tourism-reliant economy's core inflation rose 2.28% for May, slightly higher than the 2.2% predicted in a Reuters poll. Headline inflation of 7.1% for the same period, however, far exceeded forecast of 5.78%. "While the baht faces further depreciation pressure from a worsening real policy rate differential with the Fed, the BOT's hands remain tied by the still nascent tourism recovery," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. Stocks in the region were off to a muted start, with Indonesia's slipping 1.5% to lead losses and marking its worst session in nearly three weeks followed by a 0.4% drop in Singapore stocks. Equities in Philippines and Thailand also fell. In contrast, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.7%, underpinned by a rise in Chinese equities and U.S. stock futures. The rupiah, which rose last Friday after the country lifted its ban on palm oil shipments, fell 0.2%. Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, has issued around 302,000 tonnes of palm oil export permits since the country restarted exports after halting it for three weeks in efforts to control soaring prices at home. Global markets are turning their focus to the U.S. consumer price report on Friday. Forecasts are for a steep 0.7% rise in May, though the annual pace is seen holding at 8.3% while core inflation is seen slowing a little to 5.9%. "The Fed is set to hike interest rates by 50 basis points at both its June and July meetings, and probably also in September, as it looks to bring uncomfortably high inflation back to its 2% price stability target," analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a note. Oil prices firmed after Saudi Arabia raised prices sharply for its crude sales in July, a reflection of how tight supply is even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate its output increases over the next two months. "OPEC producers have been struggling to increase output even as curbs have been relaxed and output ceiling has been raised," analysts at Mizuho bank wrote, adding, "global energy inflation is likely to remain worked up by sticky oil prices, which threatens to amplify pain for EM Asia." HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top losers on Jakarta SE Composite Index are Gaya Abadi Sempurna down 7%, followed by Indah Prakasa Sentosa and Bukit Asam down 6.9% and 6.3%, respectively ** China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead ** Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yields fell 41 basis points to 6.955% ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield fell marginally to 2.827% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.17 -11.9 <.N2 0.70 -2.90 1 25> China <CNY=CFXS +0.12 -4.47 <.SS 1.05 -11.29 > EC> India -0.04 -4.28 <.NS -0.64 -5.05 EI> Indonesi -0.21 -1.49 <.JK -1.56 7.44 a SE> Philippi +0.02 -3.59 <.PS -0.56 -5.88 nes I> Singapor +0.09 -1.85 <.ST -0.13 3.47 e I> Taiwan -0.12 -5.89 <.TW 0.52 -8.67 II> Thailand -0.07 -2.84 <.SE -0.31 -0.91 TI> (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WORLD
Reuters

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Kuwait

June 4 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck Kuwait, the ministry of information tweeted on Saturday. The ministry said "the Kuwait National Seismic Network recorded an earthquake measuring 5 ... southwest of al-Ahmadi, and it occurred at exactly 04:28:02 a.m. Kuwait time (0128 GMT), at a depth of 5 km (3 miles)".
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy