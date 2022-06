V.... Vaughan opens exhibition at SAAC

The Square Market returns to the block of Jefferson Street in front of Square Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, and every Saturday through July. Farmers’ and craft markets are good “quality of life” assets for any town, and the Square Market is ours. We encourage the public to come see the agricultural products and crafts that will be available. We’ve hit on the same topic before, but we repeat it because we believe it. There’s an incredible amount of food produced in fields and at farms within a few miles of Magnolia. Pork and beef are produced, slaughtered and packaged in South Arkansas. Fresh poultry and eggs, milk, honey, corn, tomatoes, squash, beans, watermelons, peas, potatoes and peaches all come from local farms. The quality is good. If every Columbia County household made a conscious decision to buy just 1 percent of their annual food purchases from local sources, it would create a stable market for local producers and ensure everyone of good supplies for all of these products. If local residents bought 3-4 percent of their food from farmers and processors within our immediate area, we’d create the equivalent of a new, substantial industry. Civic leaders from across the nation would beat down our doors to learn how Columbia County achieved such a feat. Encourage local food producers. Buy from them. Sing their praises. Keep more money in local pockets through local agricultural purchases.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO