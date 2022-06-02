Orioles' Trey Mancini: Homers, scores twice

Gomber (2-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings. Gomber got out of the first inning allowing only a walk, but the Braves got to him for four runs over the next two frames. He hurled a scoreless fourth before serving up a grand slam to Travis d'Arnaud in the fifth that sealed his fate. Gomber recently had a promising month-long run, tossing five quality starts across six appearances between April 23 and May 22. His past two outings have been disastrous, however, as he's allowed a combined 17 runs over 6.1 innings. That has pushed his season ERA up to 6.54 and removed him from fantasy consideration in almost every format. Gomber is slated to next take the mound in San Francisco next week.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO