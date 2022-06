Reeths-Puffer’s girls softball team lost to Grand Haven, 7-3 in the MHSAA Division 2 district championship game at West Ottawa’s field on Saturday. The Rockets scored two runs in the top of the first inning, and took that lead into the second only to see the Buccaneers tie the game with two runs in the bottom half.

GRAND HAVEN, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO