Willmar’s Comeback Falls Just Short against Eau Claire

BISMARCK, ND – The Rochester Honkers were unable to win their second in a row on Saturday night, losing 11-7 to the Bismarck Larks, dropping three of four to Bismarck. The night started well for Rochester, they took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second after RBI singles from AJ Campbell (Frostburg State), Nate Chester (Mississippi State), and Theo Hardy (San Jose State). Bismarck quickly responded, putting up eight runs in the bottom half of the inning to take complete command. The big hit in the frame was a grand slam off the bat of Garrett Macias (Cal State San Bernardino). Other RBI hits in the inning came from Zen Hiatt (Montevallo) and Dylan Perry (Haskaskia CC).

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO