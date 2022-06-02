ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Willmar’s Comeback Falls Just Short against Eau Claire

northwoodsleague.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLMAR, MN – The Willmar Stingers fell to the Eau Claire Express 12-10 Wednesday night. Willmar’s heroic comeback was spoiled when Eau Claire regained the lead in the top of the ninth. The Stingers were down by as much as eight runs when the Express led 9-1...

northwoodsleague.com

Comments / 0

northwoodsleague.com

Trains Keep Rolling, Push Win Streak to 5

Eau Claire, WI – Another beautiful night at Carson Park was joined with another fantastic performance by the Express. Eau Claire pushed their win streak to five by beating the Waterloo Bucks 4-2 to complete the two-game sweep over their in-division foe. The Express pitching was dominant once again...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Grand Slam puts Huskies ahead of Stingers

DULUTH, MN – The Willmar Stingers lost 9-5 during the second game of the series against the Duluth Huskies. Both starting pitchers were dominant on the mound to start the game. Duluth’s Harrison Kreiling and Willmar’s Sam Malec started the game by pitching three scoreless innings. The...
DULUTH, MN
northwoodsleague.com

La Crosse Swept by Mankato, Losing 5-0.

La Crosse ended their five-game homestand with a tough loss Saturday, falling to Mankato for the second night in a row. Pitcher Will Watson, a Canadian and West Virginia Mountaineer, got the start. His first few innings were scoreless, but ran into command issues in the third, walking the bases loaded resulting in a 2 RBI single by Nick Altermatt and a pass ball run by Nathan Ebersole.
MANKATO, MN
northwoodsleague.com

EIGHT RUN SECOND DOOMS HONKERS

BISMARCK, ND – The Rochester Honkers were unable to win their second in a row on Saturday night, losing 11-7 to the Bismarck Larks, dropping three of four to Bismarck. The night started well for Rochester, they took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second after RBI singles from AJ Campbell (Frostburg State), Nate Chester (Mississippi State), and Theo Hardy (San Jose State). Bismarck quickly responded, putting up eight runs in the bottom half of the inning to take complete command. The big hit in the frame was a grand slam off the bat of Garrett Macias (Cal State San Bernardino). Other RBI hits in the inning came from Zen Hiatt (Montevallo) and Dylan Perry (Haskaskia CC).
BISMARCK, ND
northwoodsleague.com

La Crosse’s Woes Continue, Losing to Mankato – 20-5.

Yesterday La Crosse extended their losing streak to four, as they are yet to tally a win on their home field. In a strong offensive performance, Mankato scored 20 runs, many of which came from shortstop Orlando Salinas. The Kansas State product went 5-6 on the night, including a home run and 7 RBIs. Derek Shoen also had a standout game for the MoonDogs, going 4-5 with a home run and 5 RBIs. The most devastating inning for the Loggers occurred late, as the MoonDogs hung 10 in the ninth frame, ending all hopes of a late comeback.
MANKATO, MN
northwoodsleague.com

MoonDogs Stifle Loggers in Schultz’ Debut

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Mankato MoonDogs swept Loggers in a two-game series at Copeland Park. They had a big debut from Donavan Schultz (Evansville). Schultz went six strong innings and had the Logger hitters losing control of their axes. This was the MoonDogs’ fifth win of the season, bringing their record to a total of 5-1. Schultz shutout the Loggers with nine strikeouts and did not walk a single batter in enemy territory.
MANKATO, MN
northwoodsleague.com

HONKERS DEFEAT LARKS BEHIND CAMPBELL’S ARM, BAT

BISMARCK, ND – The Rochester Honkers snapped a three game losing streak tonight, beating the Bismarck Larks by a final score of 7-4. The story tonight was AJ Campbell (Frostburg State). The two-way player was tremendous on the mound, pitching five scoreless innings with six strikeouts. He also made an impact at the plate, hitting his first homer of the season in the fifth.
BISMARCK, ND
northwoodsleague.com

Bucks Drop Series Opener vs Express, 14-1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – A game after the Waterloo Bucks (1-4) let up 13 runs to the Mankato MoonDogs, the Eau Claire Express (4-1) were out to one-up the MoonDogs. The good news for the Express, they succeeded. The Express jumped out to an early 2-0 lead when Owen...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Express Claim First Home Victory, Extend Win Streak to 4

Eau Claire, WI – The Eau Claire Express returned home to Carson Park to face the Waterloo Bucks after an undefeated 3-game road trip. Even though the actual fireworks didn’t start until after the game, the Express gave the fans a firework show of their own, beating the Bucks 14-1.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
northwoodsleague.com

MoonDogs Axe Loggers for Explosive Start to Road Schedule

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Dogs exploded for 20 runs on Friday night at Copeland Park in La Crosse. They ended up axing the Loggers 20-5 in a Northwoods League Baseball Game for their first road win and fourth overall victory on the season to improve to 4-1. Friday’s ballgame marked the MoonDogs’ first time posting 20 or more runs in a single game since they defeated the Thunder Bay Border Cats 27-5 at home on Aug. 3, 2013.
LA CROSSE, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Bucks Swept by Express in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – With the Waterloo Bucks (1-5) trailing by two runs in the top of the ninth inning the Eau Claire Express (5-1) allowed two runners to reach. That’s when Express pitcher Adam Stanton spiked a pitch, and it got away from the catcher. After a...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
northwoodsleague.com

The St.Cloud Rox and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Remain Undefeated With a 5-0 Record

As 22 teams compete tonight for the Northwoods League The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and St.Cloud Rox are the only teams that remain undefeated with a 5-0 record. The Mankato MoonDogs receive their fourth win of the season with the highest scoring game of the year. The MoonDogs generated 18 hits with 6 doubles and 20 runs.
MANKATO, MN
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
northwoodsleague.com

Rockers Drop Fifth Straight Game in Loss to Woodchucks

Rockers drop second consecutive series after win on opening night. Ashwaubenon, Wis.-The Green Bay Rockers fell to the Wausau Woodchucks 1-0 Saturday night at Capital Credit Union Park after the Woodchucks plated one run home in the ninth inning to sweep the Rockers. The Rockers drop to 1-5 on the...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Rockers Attempt to Get Back on Track Versus Wausau

Green Bay looks to end three-game losing streak against Woodchucks. Wausau, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers will head up north for the first time this season as they’ll take on the Wausau Woodchucks Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Athletic Park. After not beating the Woodchucks...
WAUSAU, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Rockers Looks to Split Opening Series with Woodchucks

Rockers aiming to end a four-game losing streak dating back to Monday. Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers look to end a four-end game losing streak as they’ll take on the Wausau Woodchucks Saturday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park. The pregame concert...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Rafters Win Against Chinooks in Home Opener, 6-3

Mequon, Wis – The Lakeshore Chinooks early-season struggles continued in another loss to Wisconsin Rapids Rafters with a final score of 6-3. Josh Williams started the Chinooks offense with a massive home run to give the Chinooks an early 1-0 lead in the 1st inning. Williams’ homer was the Chinooks first home run of the season. Early in the game, both offenses went back and forth as there was no pitching duel to be seen. The Chinooks starting pitcher tonight Tommy Lamb dealt with a busy 2nd inning. Harry Owen and Aiden Brewer of the Rafters each got RBI singles to help the Rafters take the lead 2-1 in the 2nd.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Chinooks Swept by Raptors

A two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Raptors the lead and with one last chance to rally at the plate, the Chinooks fell 6-4 in game two of the series against Wisconsin Rapids. The Raptors racked up four combined runs in the first, fourth...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Orlando Salinas Hits a Grand Slam For His First Home Run of the Season

Orlando Salinas had a terrific performance hitting his first home run of the season that was also a grand slam. Salinas went 5 for 6 overall at the plate including a double, three singles and 7 RBI. Salinas was the offensive leader earning Northwoods League Player of the Night and defeating the La Crosse Loggers 20-5.
MANKATO, MN

