ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Columbus Day Parade Grand Marshal Chosen

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aRTn_0fxq8iuS00
The Ocean County Columbus Day Parade & Italian Festival Committee has chosen Dr. Gilda Rorro Baldassari as the grand marshal of the 31st Annual Ocean County Columbus Day Parade which will be held on October 9 in Seaside Heights. (Photo courtesy Columbus Day Parade Committee)

OCEAN COUNTY – This year will mark the 31st Annual Ocean County Columbus Day Parade and Italian Festival based in Seaside Heights and that means a grand marshal needed to be chosen.

After carefully reviewing each candidate, Parade Chairman Mike Blandina announced that the parade committee chose Dr. Cav. Gilda Rorro Baldassari.

He added that each year the selection is difficult because “there are several worthy individuals nominated and reviewed by the search committee.”

This year’s Columbus Day Parade will be held on Sunday, October 9. The three-day Italian Festival begins on October 7.

“Each year we are faced with the difficult task of selecting a person from the many deserving candidates to serve as the ceremonial leader of our Parade and Italian Festival,” screening committee member John Giavatto remarked.

“After thoroughly reviewing and considering all the candidates this year, the screening committee felt that although several terrific nominations were submitted, Dr. Cav. Gilda Rorro Baldassari should serve as our Grand Marshal,” he added. “Her community involvement in education and especially her efforts on behalf of Italian heritage and culture contributed to our decision.”

The newly chosen grand marshal was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on March 15, 1938. She has two children, Michael and Mary, with her husband Dr. Louis M. Rorro.

She was the director of the New Jersey Department of Education’s Office of Equal Educational Opportunity (Civil Rights Office), and Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources for the Trenton Board of Education.

“Gilda, being proud of her Italian heritage and culture, served as Chairperson of The New Jersey Italian Heritage Commission (NJIHC). Since 2003, she has spearheaded its University of Italian Heritage curriculum. For 10 years she served as the Honorary Vice Consul for Italy, in

Trenton, and was subsequently appointed Corrispondente Consolare (Consular Correspondent) for an additional 13 years,” Giavatto said.

Currently, she has been appointed to the prestigious New Jersey Council of Education, and the national Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations in the United States.

“Dr. Rorro has always been in the forefront to preserve and promote issues of importance to Italians. For all her efforts she has received three lifetime achievement awards for volunteerism and civil rights leadership including a Jefferson Award from the United States Senate, the Citizen of the Year from the Trent Athletic Association in Trenton, Equity Leader of the Year from the New Jersey Department of Education and the Golden Disc 50 Year Achievement Award from Arcadia University,” Giavatto added.

Giavatto said, “she was inducted into the New Jersey Equity Hall of Fame. Additionally, Gilda was inducted into the Italian American National Hall of Fame. This month, she will receive the international Columbus Education Award, directly from Italy.”

Screening Committee member Luigi Luongo said, “Gilda stood out among this year’s nominees because of her commitment to all that is Italian. We are confident that this extraordinary individual will uphold the fine tradition established by her predecessors.”

“We are looking forward to having Gilda Rorro Baldassari lead our 31st annual celebration as Grand Marshal during this year’s celebration,” Luongo added.

Dinner Dance Event

“Please join us as we celebrate the 31st Annual Parade and Festival, the past and future successes of the Ocean County Columbus Day Parade and Italian Festival. We will also celebrate Gilda’s selection as our 2022 Grand Marshal at our Annual Grand Marshal Dinner Dance,” Blandina said.

This event will take place on Thursday, August 18, at the Atlantis Ballroom, located at the Days Hotel in Toms River, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending the dinner dance, sponsoring the event, joining the Parade Committee, or looking for any other information regarding this year’s Parade and Italian Festival and accompanying events should contact Blandina at 732 477-6507 or e-mail the committee at info@columbusnj.org.

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

The Deserted Village of Feltville in Berkley Heights, NJ

Within the Watchung Reservation there is a place known as the Deserted Village of Feltville. The first man to settle in this area was Peter Wilcox in 1736 and he operated a sawmill on the property that helped provide lumber to local farmers. The next person to settle into the town and try to make something of the area was David Felt.
WATCHUNG, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Top mispronounced towns that show you’re not from NJ

There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state. First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans." If you say you're "going to the beach," you...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Columbus, NJ
92.7 WOBM

One Place In Monmouth County, NJ You Need To See LIVE Music At

This was my Saturday last week in Belmar/ Lake Como. I woke up and ate a bagel from the Corner Bagelry on Main St. After that, I spent some time at my condo and eventually made my way 4 blocks east to go surfing off of 20th ave. I caught a few fun ones, but my highlight of the day was seeing LIVE music at a new and improved music venue.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Lakefront dinner views at Water & Wine in Watchung, NJ

Last weekend my boyfriend and I went out for a celebratory dinner to a lovely restaurant in Watchung — Water & Wine. It’s an upscale restaurant with an Italian and American menu. The menu has a large variety of options that would suit anyone's taste buds. I had heard a lot of great things about the restaurant and it had great reviews online.
WATCHUNG, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Grand Marshal#Us Marshal#Italian
Jersey Shore Online

JROTC Starting At Toms River

TOMS RIVER – An Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Academy will be starting in High School North, but it will be offered to students from all three high schools. In partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense, the program teaches citizenship, character education, leadership, teamwork, discipline, and career skills.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
92.7 WOBM

A new warning system is hitting the Jersey Shore

Last year in South Seaside Park in Berkley Township, Keith Pinto was killed by a lightning strike. He was a lifeguard there and was only 19 years old. It happened at White Sands Beach by 21st Avenue on August 30. Eight people, four of them lifeguards, were struck by the lightning but only Pinto died.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

This N.J. house just sold for $301K over its asking price

Offering the list price for a home in some New Jersey communities isn’t nearly enough. And one place where that’s the case is Montclair. Homes in this Essex County town regularly sell for 30% over asking price, said Paula Cardenas, an agent with Signature Realty. She listed a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Jersey Shore Is Transforming Into a Hotspot for Year-Round Living

On a weekday evening in early April, the seawater and the lowering sun are conspiring to steal warmth from the air, but that hasn’t kept Jean Boyko from settling into a comfortable patio chair in her puffer coat to watch the western sky put on its nightly show. It’s the off-season in Lavallette, but not for Boyko who, in 2018, moved year-round to this town one-third of the way down the Jersey Shore and some 75 miles from her former home in Nutley, just west of Manhattan.
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy