Following a string of horrific shootings around the US in recent weeks, a bipartisan group of senators said they have never been more “serious” about stopping the country’s gun violence epidemic.“I’ve never been part of negotiations as serious as these,” Democrat Chris Murphy of Connecticut said on Sunday. “There are more Republicans at the table talking about changing our gun laws and investing in mental health than at any time since Sandy Hook.”Action can’t come soon enough after at least 10 people were killed and 49 injured across seven different mass shootings in the last 48 hours and calls...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 58 MINUTES AGO