San Diego, CA

2 San Diego spots make Yelp’s Top 100 US doughnut shops in 2022

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Do you go nuts for doughnuts? Yelp recently posted their top 100 U.S. doughnut shops in 2022, with several California locations making the list, including two in the San Diego area.

Sesame Dounts , located at 11040 Rancho Carmel Drive #6 in Carmel Mountain Ranch, is known for its unique style and flavors such as the bear claw, apple fritter, pokéball and king donut doughnuts. Opened by Chin and Jennifer Kim in 1989, the 24-hour doughnut shop placed number six on Yelp’s list.

“What a sweet mom-and-pop shop. I could tell the community loved this place because everyone in line was telling me what to try. My plan was to get 2 donuts. Those plans are now laughing at me. I walked out with a dozen! The lemon, jelly donut, and my favorite, the vanilla cream–filled donut. These were amazing,” said one Yelper named Mary K about Sesame Donuts.

Coming in at number 37 is Encinitas’ own Broad Street Dough Co. , which can be found at 967 South Coast Highway 101 Suite 109B. The shop’s specialties include its gluten-free or vegan doughnuts with flavors like blueberry and powdered sugar, vanilla and chai tea spice, vanilla and Oreo, s’mores galore and caramel and sea salt. Broad Street Dough Co. also offers customizable doughnuts for special events.

How San Diego County plans to enforce ‘Skip the Stuff’ law

“The best donuts anywhere in San Diego County. Made fresh to order, with really creative recipes. No pictures in this review, because I ate the cronut I bought too quickly in my car. I was going to eat it while driving but it was too good. Then I went back in for a cream filled one. The cronut was crispy layers of thin dough with a lite lemon sauce inside. Highly recommend. You won’t be sorry,” Yelper Arnie K. commented on Broad Street Dough Co.

Others that made the list in California are SK Donuts & Croissant in Los Angeles, BJ Cinnamon in Folsom, JD Flannel Donuts and Coffee in San Juan Capistrano, Steve’s Donuts in Riverside, Donut Hub in Orange, Donut Time in Sacramento, Munchkins Donuts Shop in Covina and AngelFood Donuts in Fountain Valley.

To see Yelp’s entire list of the top 100 donut shops in the U.S. from this year, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

