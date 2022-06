Steven “Steve” Ralph Johnson, of Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the age of 68. He was born on March 22, 1954, in Columbia City. He was one of four children born to Fredda M. Sparks Johnson and F. Glen Johnson. On April 6, 1974, he married the love of his life, Marvene Kay Shoemaker. During their 48 years of marriage, they were blessed with a daughter and experienced the joy of becoming grandparents and created many memories throughout their life that will be cherished.

