Stories in the Park with the Warsaw Community Public Library and the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department will meet each Thursday in June at 11 a.m. Connect each week at a different park to enjoy stories, songs and fun activities in the great outdoors. Events will be canceled if case of inclement weather. For more information, call the library at 574-267-6011, visit the online event calendar at warsawlibrary.org or email info@warsawlibrary.org.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO