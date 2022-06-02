Catholic looks to win 4x100 relay in 1-A state meet

Owensboro Catholic has a girls 4x100 relay team that is the favorite in the Class 1-A Track and Field Meet on Thursday in Lexington.

Catholic’s relay with Carol Staples, Maleigha Shelton, Mallary Bailey and Emilee Cecil is seeded first with a time of 52.45. That was a personal record time for this lineup.

That relay has been a good one through the years for the Lady Aces. The 4x100 relay won the state championship in 2019 when Bailey was in 7th grade.

“I’m excited for it, I’ve been there twice before, there’s nothing like running there and winning, it’s the best,” Bailey said. “Seventh grade, the nerves weren’t really there because I didn’t realize how big it was. When we won I was like we’ve been doing it all year. I stepped on the track 7th grade year and was saying ‘we’re winning.’ ”

Staples and Bailey have long family ties long family ties to Catholic track.

Bailey has relatives who go back a couple of decades as hurdlers mainly or runners in relays.

Genarose Jones was on the Catholic 4x100 relay team along with Bailey that won the 1-A state title. Jones is Bailey’s cousin, and Genarose’s mom, Kitty Jones, who was also a state champion in 1998, has been helping coach Bailey this spring. Bailey hadn’t run hurdles before this season for Catholic.

She’s been a quick study, because Bailey is the No. 4 seed in the 100-meter hurdles at the Class 1-A State Meet.

The meet begins at 8 a.m. CT at the University of Kentucky Track and Field Complex.

Her time is 17.16, which definitely puts her in contention for a high podium finish, or better for the sophomore who has already competed in multiple 1-A State Meets. The top qualifier is Somerset’s Emily Ham (16.71).

Bailey also qualified in the 300 hurdles.

Having so much family tradition in hurdles and track means Bailey is getting plenty of advice.

“It’s a lot, they all know, I’ll come up and Kitty will be like ‘pull your arms in’ and Amy (Priar) will be like ‘pull that trail leg through,’ ” Bailey said, laughing. “I’ve only run about eight races. I always wanted to do it, and I felt like there was no better year, and Kitty would be coaching me.”

Bailey was a hurdle ahead of the field in the regional meet. She will be in much closer quarters in this race.

“I feel like if I run my best race I think I can 3-step six or seven hurdles,” Bailey said. “With the times in this race, we’re all like right there, they’ll all be beside me and it will be way different from what I’ve experienced.”

Staples is a senior and will run leadoff in the relay, and she is also in the triple jump. Staples family track connections go back a decade. She was a little surprised to see Catholic as the top seed in the relay.

“That’s a little nerve wracking,” Staples said. “All four of us have been together since my freshman year, it seems like a really good way to go out. Whatever we do it’s going to be fun, but it would be really nice to come out on top.”

Catholic coach Jim Ivey has always liked having families that carry on the Catholic track tradition.

“I think about the families that have come through that had great involvement in track and field,” Ivey said. “It’s almost like it’s in their DNA to do track.”

McLean County’s Kadyn McElvain is the third seed in the boys 300 hurdles (41.44).

Kashlyn Rice from McLean County is the sixth seed in the long jump (15-3.75).

Hancock County is a qualifier in the girls 4x800 relay. Hancock also qualified in the girls 4x400 relay. McLean County boys qualified in the 4x100 relay. Lexus Ralph from Hancock County qualified in the girls 400. Cooper Jones from Hancock County qualified in the boys 400. Bryce Durbin from McLean qualified for the boys long jump.