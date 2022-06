Three Fountains Thriller! - Super cool upgraded unit renovated through-out. Polished Concrete floors, exposed concrete walls. wood stairs and trim at doors. Exposed ductwork and new counters & appliances in the kitchen as well. Lovely views of Camelback from the Master Bedroom window! One covered space plus first come first served availability for a second vehicle. Powder room downstairs, three quarter bath upstairs. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO score, 3 X monthly rent for gross monthly wages and two years with same employer. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax. No co-signers please. Applications are online at www.NESTPMGT.com.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO