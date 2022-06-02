ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimmer missing in Sacramento River from Arizona

By Jose Fabian
 4 days ago

COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a swimmer who went missing on Sunday in the Sacramento River.

The sheriff’s office identified the swimmer on Wednesday as a 19-year-old man from Arizona.

Deputies responded to the Sacramento River, east of Levee Park, in Colusa around 8:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the swimmer was having “issues” and struggled to swim across the river.

A K9 and underwater remotely operated vehicles are being used in the search.

The sheriff’s office said they are still investigating what happened, but they previously said the swimmer was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
