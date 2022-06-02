ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Hayden/Merchant reach State Tennis quarterfinals

By MARK MATHIS MESSENGER-INQUIRER
 4 days ago

Owensboro Catholic’s girls doubles team of Olivia Hayden/Aisha Merchant won a round of 16 match, then fell in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament on Wednesday in Nicholasville.

Ella Cason from Catholic lost in the round of 16.

Owensboro senior Dylan Mather also fell in the round of 16.

Hayden/Merchant beat Kaitlyn McCraney/Claire Morris from North Oldham 6-3, 6-1. Hayden/Merchant then fell to Haley Kline/Laurel Schletcher from Oldham County 6-2, 6-2.

“My doubles matches went well today,” Hayden said. “The first one we came out strong and got a good win and the second one we played our hardest, it just didn’t come out in our favor. I came into this tournament with the goal to make it to the quarterfinals since no girl has ever done that in my school’s history, and we did so I am very proud with how we ended up.”

Cason lost to Reagen Mangan from North Oldham 6-0, 6-2. Mangan was the No. 3 seed.

Mather finished his OHS career with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Alden Johnson from Ashland Blazer. Johnson was a 5-8 seed, Mather was a 9-16 seed.

“I was really proud of the way Dylan competed,” OHS coach Cody Russelburg said. “Johnson had a pretty big first serve, and loved to hit big forehands, but he barely made any errors which made for a tough match. Dylan had to play some really good tennis and that’s exactly what he did.

“They both held serve most of the match, but Johnson was able to make just a few more shots and play just a little bit better to get a few breaks on Dylan’s serve, and that was the difference. I know Dylan is disappointed about losing obviously, but to go out playing like that for your last high school match is nothing to hang your head about.

“Dylan has been a Red Devil tennis player since 4th grade, he takes pride in playing for OHS, and he represented this team and this school well for eight years.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennis Player
Owensboro, KY
