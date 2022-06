Big Creek Golf and Country Club has some catching up to do after the first day of the MO-ARK Cup. West Plains Country Club currently has the lead 9.5-6.5. Saturday began with the best ball format, and Big Creek picked up wins from the team of James Stanofski and Mark Morton and another team of Robert Bordner and Tyler Wallace. In the afternoon’s alternate shot format, Big Creek had victories from Stanofski and Morton, Andrew Gillespie and Curtis Nielsen, John Campbell and Spencer Adams and Lance Coffman and Brandon Maple.

