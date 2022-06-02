Carrie Matthews, Aquadome starting summer with limited hours

Buy Now Kathy Stapleton swims in the Aquadome Recreation Center pool on Wednesday morning. She said she swims there three times a week. Unless more lifeguards can be hired, the Aquadome pool will be open three mornings per week and Carrie Matthews pool will be open two days per week this summer. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] JERONIMO NISA

At least until more lifeguards can be hired, the Carrie Matthews pool will be open two days a week this summer and the Aquadome pool will be open three days a week, according to Parks & Recreation Director Jason Lake.

In 2019, both pools were open six days per week and more hours than this year each day. They were closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and a lifeguard shortage also curtailed hours in 2021.

Starting June 13, the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center pool is scheduled to be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. These sessions are for open public swim.

The Aquadome will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:45 to 10 a.m. These times will only be for the Healthy Lifestyle swimming program, which includes lap swimming and water aerobics. The pool will not hold an open swimming time for the public.

Lake said the city has 54 lifeguards on duty for these two pools and Point Mallard Aquatics Center. Point Mallard features the Wave Pool, Pro Bowl Slide, Towering Sky Pond and Speed Slide, Three-Flume Tube Rides, Olympic Pool and Sandy Beach, and all need to be covered by certified lifeguards.

Typically the city hires 115 to 135 lifeguards to work at its three pools, although it had to reduce hours and at times close attractions last year when hiring difficulties left it with 80 lifeguards most of the season.

There is still some hope for increased hours at Aquadome and Carrie Matthews because two lifeguard certification classes are scheduled for this week and next, Lake said.

“We hope the schedules change because of the two guard classes,” Lake said. “We’re hoping to not only increase the hours but also have more guards so they can have shorter rotations at all of the facilities.”

Lake said the first class could produce as many as 20 new lifeguards. He wasn’t sure how many are in next week’s class.

--

Lifeguard recruiting

Carrie Matthews only opened briefly at the end of last summer. In an effort to avoid a repeat of last summer, Councilman Billy Jackson recently posted on social media a request seeking lifeguard applicants for the pool at Sixth Street Northwest. He said the post was shared 153 times.

Lake said at least one person saw the post and then asked at the Parks and Recreation office to work at Carrie Matthews.

That person would give Carrie Matthews a full lifeguard rotation for the scheduled sessions, Lake said.

“One more (in addition to the first request), and we could actually increase (Carrie Matthews pool sessions) by an hour,” he added.

Kurtistene White, of Decatur Youth Services, and Jackson said they believe Carrie Matthews needs to be open for the youth in Northwest Decatur, particularly those who live in the nearby Sterrs Homes housing project.

“I can’t express how much we need that pool open," White said. “The kids need to be busy, Traditionally, for the kids who don’t go to summer camp, that pool is their pool and their way of fun. This keeps them out of trouble, too.”

Jackson said he’s still hoping the city can get to a five-day week at Carrie Matthews, but the pool needs people to move more quickly on getting their applications in and getting trained.

“I want to see us with the pool open and active and meeting the needs of the community,” Jackson said. “I am still asking for people who can swim to join the (planned lifeguard) classes.”

Lake said he also wants the Aquadome and Carrie Matthews pools open five days a week but the schedules are designed to keep the pools open based on the number of lifeguards available to keep them safe.

Lake said he’s working with Decatur Youth Services Director Brandon Watkins to possibly provide someone to help with on-deck management at the pool.

“If he wasn’t offering this person from his department, it would be very difficult to open the pool,” Lake said.

--

Opportunity for novice lifeguards

Carrie Matthews is only a 5-foot-deep pool, which Lake said makes it a good pool for a new lifeguard just learning the craft.

“Carrie Matthews, because of the number of people and the size of it, is a pretty easy pool to guard,” Lake said.

Neither pool will be open on weekends. Lake said Point Mallard needs as many lifeguards as possible to cover not only open pool times — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays — but they’re also needed for corporate parties.

“Corporate parties are one of our largest sources of revenue and one of the most popular things we do at the park,” Lake said. “Those are on weekends so we have to work two shifts.”

Jackson said scheduling could be expanded “if we can get adequate staffing, get people trained and get people on staff who are willing to work at the pools. People who are sitting on the couch with nothing to do need to apply.”

Lake said a person doesn’t have to be a strong swimmer to be a lifeguard, and Carrie Matthews is a great pool to learn in if they’re not 100% confident in their swimming.

“This is an opportunity for someone who might not be a strong swimmer to have a lot of pool time so they might become a strong swimmer. Then they can move on to a bigger pool or become more proficient in that pool,” he said.

As long as they’re short-handed on lifeguards, Lake said public swim will be at Carrie Matthews while Healthy Lifestyles will be at the Aquadome and Point Mallard’s Olympic Pool, which is offering the program on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

“Things like lap swim and aerobics are the first thing we don’t want to get rid of if we’re picking priorities at the Aquadome because of the style of pool,” Lake said. “And then it’s important to that community that Carrie Matthews is open as a summer activity. We’re just trying to keep the priorities in line to offer what we can.”

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.