Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's Game 3 matchup against the Rangers on Sunday. Projected Lineup (subject to change) The Lightning and the Rangers are playing Game 3 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs...Tampa Bay is 20- 14 all-time in Game 3s, including a 7-7 mark in home Game 3s...The Lightning have yet to defeat the Rangers this season, going 0-4-1 over three regular season games and two postseason contests...Tampa Bay is 1-2 all-time in home playoff games versus the Rangers, the Bolts winning 6-5 in OT Game 3 of the 2015 Eastern Conference Final at AMALIE Arena before dropping Game 4 by a 5-1 score and falling 7-3 in Game 6 with a chance to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Final on home ice.

