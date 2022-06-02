ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Doylestown North Main condos near completion

Cover picture for the articleThe transformation of the former Bucks County library at 50 N. Main St. in the heart of Doylestown Borough into six luxury condominiums is looking toward a November completion, according to its Realtors. Aptly named The Residences at 50 North Main, the development boasts...

morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken’s Borough Council stressed the importance of connecting Washington Street to Lee Street during presentation on Spring Mill study

During the June 1st meeting of Conshohocken’s Borough Council, there was a presentation on the Spring Mill Area Multi-Modal and Land Use Study that was undertaken by Whitemarsh Township. During the presentation, Whitemarsh Township’s consultant shared that the study initially was focused on traffic on Washington Street, but it...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
phillyyimby.com

YIMBY Observes the Rise of Center City West

Center City West is a section of Center City located roughly between 21st, Chestnut, and Arch streets and the Schuylkill River. For decades, the neighborhood was comprised primarily of parking lots, yet in recent years the area has been on the rise with a large number of projects that have recently been completed, underway, and proposed. The largest developments that have originally been completed in the neighborhood are the PECO Building, completed in 1970, and the Aramark Headquarters which renovated the structure of an existing building at 2400 Market Street in 2019. With Aramark relocating its headquarters to the neighborhood, the company saw the potential of the area’s growth. 2222 Market Street, the first development of the new construction wave was revealed in 2019, and is currently underway.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fitness chain’s last area site shutters, creating anchor vacancy at Bethlehem shopping center

A major fitness chain has closed its last Lehigh Valley location, leaving a nearly 14,000-square-foot anchor vacancy at Stefko Boulevard Shopping Center. Retro Fitness Bethlehem, between H&R Block and Fine Wine & Good Spirits, shuttered May 27 at the shopping destination in the 1800 block of Stefko Boulevard, near Easton Avenue. A sign on the front door Friday thanked patrons for their business and noted all memberships were being canceled with no further charges being made to accounts. Billing is turned off, effective May 5, it stated.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sanatogapost.com

5 Companies, 3 Ambulances Respond to Palmer in Skippack

SKIPPACK PA – Volunteers from five fire companies and ambulances from three emergency medical service providers responded Saturday (June 4, 2022) at 11:33 a.m. to calls from Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to deal with an incident reported at Palmer International Inc., 2036 Lucon Rd. Dispatchers’ initial reports indicated circumstances...
SKIPPACK, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Updated Gilded Age Rowhouse in Fairmount

Its vestibule reminds you where it came from. The rest of it takes you to a new and different place. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The words “Gilded Age” carry with them a connotation of opulence. Gilded Age...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

YMCA Fairless Hills Pool Renovation Hits Choppy Waters; July Opening Now Planned

It's empty for now, but an opening is projected in a matter of weeks. When the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties cut the ribbon on its newly renovated Fairless Hills branch in April, the new fitness rooms, updated equipment, modernized locker rooms, and reinvigorated staff were all ready to go. The Fairless Hills pool still needed some work. And unfortunately, through no fault of the Y, its revival hasn’t been swimmingly successful.
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA
MyChesCo

I-95, I-295 Lane Closures Next Week for Bridge Repair in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10, from 7:30 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
roi-nj.com

ShopRite expansion, ‘retailtainment’ lease mark latest moves at Hartford Corners in Delran

An expansion by grocery anchor ShopRite and the addition of a new escape room “retailtainment” concept — along with the recommitment of an existing dining tenant — mark the latest moves at Hartford Corners in Delran, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp. The commercial real estate services firm serves as exclusive leasing and managing agent for the 215,000-square-foot Burlington County retail property, situated at the intersection of Route 130 and Hartford Road.
MONTCO.Today

Biofermentation Company Expands Its Philadelphia-area Presence with New Pottstown Location

Aviridi is expanding its presence in the Philadelphia-area life-sciences industry with the purchase of a 26,000-square-foot industrial building in Pottstown, writes Jeff Ward for WFMZ 69 News. This acquisition follows the biofermentation company’s purchase of a 10,000-square-foot Norristown building in April for its headquarters. Biofermentation is a natural process...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Line Striping, Rumble Strips Installed Next Week on 663

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Travelers on Route 663, between Route 29 and the Interstate 476 interchange across Pennsburg Borough and Upper Hanover and Milford townships, can expect intermittent lane closures again in the coming week (Monday through Friday, June 6-10), the District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: Explore a beautiful island with a surprising backstory

The Delaware River has many islands throughout, but one island in New Jersey set the historical precedence for the current United States public education system. Burlington Island, located between Bristol, Pa. and Burlington, N.J., was originally known by the natives as Matinicunk (which translates to “Island of Pines”) Island. It has approximately 300 acres of land and many layers of intriguing history.
BURLINGTON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Honeygrow opens Quakertown location

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia-based chain with a love for fresh, locally-sourced foods is now in Bucks County. Honeygrow opened its restaurant in Quakertown on Friday. The new spot shares a building with Chipotle, where Boston Market used to stand. It took seven months for the owners to get to...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
aroundambler.com

Beer garden discontinued at Wake Coffee in Ambler

This is something we missed back in late April. However, if you haven’t heard, Wake Coffee Roasters and Ship Bottom Brewery have parted ways and there will no longer be a beer garden at Wake’s outdoor space at its cafe at 133 South Main Street in Ambler. The beer garden opened in September of 2021.
AMBLER, PA

