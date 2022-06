RIALTO, Calif. - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot at a car meet at a Rialto park, according to police. Rialto Police were called to Jerry Eaves Park on North Ayala Drive just before 11 a.m. Saturday. When police got there they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

RIALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO