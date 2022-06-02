ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays’ Jeffrey Springs puzzled why Nathaniel Lowe was yelling

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0xDI_0fxpwqys00
The Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run against the Rays during the fourth inning Wednesday night. [ TONY GUTIERREZ | Associated Press ]

ARLINGTON, Texas — Giving up a home run to Nathaniel Lowe was one thing for Rays starter Jeffrey Springs. It happens.

But getting yelled at by Lowe, the former Ray, was another.

And Springs wasn’t happy about that.

Springs said he didn’t hear Lowe yelling as he ran down the first-base line after the fourth-inning homer Wednesday night, but was told about it by teammates and staff when he got to the clubhouse after pitching five innings. TV replays also briefly showed Lowe yelling.

“I don’t know what warranted that or set him off like that,” Springs said. “You hit a homer and you want to stand there and look at it, okay, you have that right. But I don’t know why. I don’t know what he said, to be honest. I’d like to know.”

From what Lowe told reporters in the Rangers clubhouse, his anger had to do with pitches in his second- and fourth-inning at-bats that were up and in, and per one report, were “testosterone” fueled. (And nothing to do with revenge against his former team, who his younger brother, Josh, still plays for, though currently at Triple-A.)

“I had something to say about the pitches,” Lowe said. “But, if I’m going to say this, I’m sure he’s probably a great guy. Things happen in the heat of the moment.”

Springs said those pitches were definitely not intentional. “I’m not trying to hit anybody,” he said. “If a ball gets away, he’s way off the play. I don’t think it was close, wasn’t super close to him.”

Wander watch

With Wander Franco out at least two weeks due to a right quad strain, the Rays won’t get much sense of his targeted return until he gets through the early stages of daily treatment.

“You really don’t get an assessment from the trainers until you see how consistent treatment (goes) and how he responds,” manager Kevin Cash said. “If some of the feeling subsides a little bit, then you graduate to a little bit more strengthening exercises, and then you graduate to testing it in some capacity, running or in the pool or whatever. So we won’t know much for a while.”

Miscellany

With catchers Francisco Mejia (who started Wednesday) and Mike Zunino both “bruised” and “banged up,” Rene Pinto was brought up from Triple-A and added the taxi squad, but Cash said before the game they were “hopeful” no roster move is necessary. … Right-hander Luis Patino, out since early April with an oblique strain, felt good in Port Charlotte throwing to hitters for the first time. Also, Cash said, “he looked like himself, kind of bouncing off the mound and being that boisterous personality that he is.” … Seth Johnson, a rising pitching prospect at Class A, was placed on the injured list due to right forearm inflammation, with imaging planned to gauge the extent of the issue. … The Rays brought their amateur scouts, and a few on the pro side, to the Dallas area for a pre-draft meeting.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Most, but not all, Rays show their LGBTQ+ support

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays’ organizational philosophy toward equality and inclusiveness extends toward the LGBTQ+ community, as evidenced by Saturday’s 16th Pride Night celebration at Tropicana Field. “Our Pride Nights continue to grow both in terms of visibility and participation,” Rays president Matt Silverman said. “By doing...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Port Charlotte, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Texas State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Jeffrey Springs
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Homer
Person
Seth Johnson
Tampa Bay Times

Most of Florida at ‘high’ risk of COVID; cases hit 10,200 a day

Florida’s average daily COVID-19 cases climbed 7% and hospitalizations jumped another 20% in the most recent seven-day period from May 28-June 3. Three-quarters of Floridians now live in counties at “high” risk of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Case counts and hospitalizations meet the CDC’s criteria for “high” levels in 23 Florida counties — including Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The CDC recommends that residents there wear masks inside indoor public spaces, make sure their vaccinations are up to date and get tested if they show symptoms.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springs#Triple A
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man bailed out after DUI arrest. Now he’s charged in fatal crash.

TAMPA — A Tampa man out on bail for a pending DUI charge has been arrested again, this time in connection to a crash that killed a bicyclist on May 20, records show. Taylor Lucien Moise, 39, was arrested May 23 at Tampa General Hospital, where he was taken to be treated after the crash that killed bicyclist Joshua Kidd early on May 20. Moise faces charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and DUI resulting in injury or property damage.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas residents rally to save Klosterman Road parcel after DeSantis veto

When a $3 million appropriation to save 14 acres from development in north Pinellas County passed the Florida Legislature unopposed earlier this year, activists were hopeful. State Rep. Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, a booster of Gov. Ron DeSantis, sponsored the appropriations bill in the House. At a fundraiser for the property in May, Latvala told the crowd he expected the money to come through.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy