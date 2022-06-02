Rays’ Jeffrey Springs puzzled why Nathaniel Lowe was yelling

The Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run against the Rays during the fourth inning Wednesday night. [ TONY GUTIERREZ | Associated Press ]

ARLINGTON, Texas — Giving up a home run to Nathaniel Lowe was one thing for Rays starter Jeffrey Springs. It happens.

But getting yelled at by Lowe, the former Ray, was another.

And Springs wasn’t happy about that.

Springs said he didn’t hear Lowe yelling as he ran down the first-base line after the fourth-inning homer Wednesday night, but was told about it by teammates and staff when he got to the clubhouse after pitching five innings. TV replays also briefly showed Lowe yelling.

“I don’t know what warranted that or set him off like that,” Springs said. “You hit a homer and you want to stand there and look at it, okay, you have that right. But I don’t know why. I don’t know what he said, to be honest. I’d like to know.”

From what Lowe told reporters in the Rangers clubhouse, his anger had to do with pitches in his second- and fourth-inning at-bats that were up and in, and per one report, were “testosterone” fueled. (And nothing to do with revenge against his former team, who his younger brother, Josh, still plays for, though currently at Triple-A.)

“I had something to say about the pitches,” Lowe said. “But, if I’m going to say this, I’m sure he’s probably a great guy. Things happen in the heat of the moment.”

Springs said those pitches were definitely not intentional. “I’m not trying to hit anybody,” he said. “If a ball gets away, he’s way off the play. I don’t think it was close, wasn’t super close to him.”

Wander watch

With Wander Franco out at least two weeks due to a right quad strain, the Rays won’t get much sense of his targeted return until he gets through the early stages of daily treatment.

“You really don’t get an assessment from the trainers until you see how consistent treatment (goes) and how he responds,” manager Kevin Cash said. “If some of the feeling subsides a little bit, then you graduate to a little bit more strengthening exercises, and then you graduate to testing it in some capacity, running or in the pool or whatever. So we won’t know much for a while.”

Miscellany

With catchers Francisco Mejia (who started Wednesday) and Mike Zunino both “bruised” and “banged up,” Rene Pinto was brought up from Triple-A and added the taxi squad, but Cash said before the game they were “hopeful” no roster move is necessary. … Right-hander Luis Patino, out since early April with an oblique strain, felt good in Port Charlotte throwing to hitters for the first time. Also, Cash said, “he looked like himself, kind of bouncing off the mound and being that boisterous personality that he is.” … Seth Johnson, a rising pitching prospect at Class A, was placed on the injured list due to right forearm inflammation, with imaging planned to gauge the extent of the issue. … The Rays brought their amateur scouts, and a few on the pro side, to the Dallas area for a pre-draft meeting.

• • •

