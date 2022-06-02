ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Enjoying the Food and Music at Revive @ 5 in Pocatello

By Pocatello, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

It was a beautiful day to get outside and party with your friends. Revive @ 5 took place Wednesday...

www.kpvi.com

kmvt

Groundbreaking for new temple took place Saturday

Burley, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A development for the LDS Church in Idaho, as the site for the new Burley temple finally broke ground Saturday after a year of preparation. At LDS General Conference during the summer of 2021, it was announced that Burley would be one of the locations for a new temple.
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello woman has plans to ride a camel on her 107th birthday celebration

POCATELLO — Naomi Wilde, a longtime resident of East Idaho, is celebrating her 107th birthday on Monday, June 6. Her son, Dean Wilde, explained that Naomi will be celebrating by riding a camel at Grace Assisted Living. "When she turned 104, someone asked her what she wanted, and she said she wanted to ride an elephant," he said. "This year, she was asked the same thing, and she said, 'how...
POCATELLO, ID
Pocatello, ID
eastidahonews.com

‘They ate the whole bag:’ A variety of birds came calling when I put out oranges

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Day Of Remembrance for the Teton Dam Disaster

The city of Rexburg spent Saturday in remembrance of the disastrous day on June 5, 1976. The started off early as dozens as marathon runners filled the streets running from the dam site to Smith park in down town Rexburg. The post Day Of Remembrance for the Teton Dam Disaster appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
idahofallsidaho.gov

Check Out Some Sweet June Events!

You’ll Scream for All the Sweet June Events at Your Idaho Falls Zoo!. June has some really emus-ing events planned for everyone at Idaho Falls Zoo! Your zoo is open daily for the 2022 season, 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., including holidays. June 10: Sippin’ Safari- Join us for one of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s what’s happening with the Old Butte Soccer Complex in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A decades-old soccer complex in Idaho Falls will need to be relocated to accommodate future expansions at the airport. During a public meeting on Thursday, Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said that the Old Butte Soccer Complex on Old Butte Road is on land purchased by the airport with Federal Aviation Administration grants. It was supposed to be reserved for “future aeronautical use” and has since fallen out of compliance with that requirement.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Public transportation has returned to the city of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A ribbon-cutting held in the City Hall parking lot earlier this morning officially kicked off the new Greater Idaho Falls Transit (GIFT) On-Demand point-to-point rideshare service. Transit Coordinator Kade Marquez explains, “Unlike the former transportation service that had fixed routes and bus stops, GIFT is an...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idaho.gov

June trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 25,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during June. And, check it out, 1000 tiger trout are headed to Montpelier Reservoir!
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

The rest of the story

I have ignored the repeated attacks on the city and its employees by City Council members Bray, Ortega and Stevens for the past several months, but last Sunday’s diatribes crossed the line. It is time for those of us trying very hard to build a better future for Pocatello and its residents to speak up and tell our side of the story.
POCATELLO, ID
kmvt

Man with southern Idaho ties missing in northern Utah

NORTHERN UTAH (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple northern Utah agencies are searching for a man with ties to southern Idaho. Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old male who has spent time in Hazleton growing up, is reported missing by the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. Rounds has recently been working in Lucin,...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Man Busted Trafficking Some DISGUSTING Cargo

If you have a weak stomach or are squeamish, this story is going to push you to your limits. Usually, when someone is trafficking, it's drugs, guns, maybe some black market toys, Playstation 5's, something along those lines. We've heard those stories before, so none of them are too shocking in this day in age. However, what happened in regards to this Idaho man is going to turn your stomach.

