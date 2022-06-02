ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Agenda — South Jacksonville trustees, June 2

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

South Jacksonville trustees are scheduled to meet in regular session at 7 p.m. today in Village Hall, 301 Dewey...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Journal Courier

Photo: Jacksonville yard of the week

The yard of Alexander and Furleasea Williams at 706 S. Church St. is this week's recipient of the city's Yard of the Week recognition. Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard is showcasing the efforts of homeowners to make and keep their property looking nice. (Darren Iozia/Journal-Courier)
JACKSONVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Sims, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Hall#Compensation#Politics Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
My Journal Courier

Photo: Fountain refresh

Driver/engineer Josh Sorrill was one of several firefighters taking advantage of beautiful weather to put a fresh coat of paint on a fountain at the Jacksonville Fire Department substation on West Lafayette Avenue. (Dave Dawson/Journal-Courier)
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy