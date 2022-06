Dogecoin has found itself unable to rally the way it did in the first half of 2021, thus resulting in it losing most of the value generated during that time. Nevertheless, it remains mostly profitable for the majority of its investors. The meme coin which has since lost its footing above 10 cents still remains the largest meme coin and a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap, and this translates to the profitability of the digital asset.

