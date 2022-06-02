ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stablecoins: Why Some are More Likely to Fail than Others

By Guest Op-Ed
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStablecoins have been the talk of the town lately. In this article, Diego Vera of Buda.com explains the different types of stablecoins, and why some are more likely to fail than others. Sponsored. In May, we saw the collapse of the Terra protocol. It included the LUNA and UST...

UnStablecoins: Some Alternatives to Get You Through a Crypto Winter

UnStablecoins: Nobody can guarantee 100% stability of their assets. But there are some alternative investments that can keep you going through a crypto winter, says Dyma Budorin, CEO at Hacken. Sponsored. In May 2022, the number of Google searches containing the word “stablecoin” jumped by 4 times. Such a sudden...
Uniswap: The Potential Advantages and Drawbacks Of Investing

Uniswap investors need think about what they can do with their UNI token, says Tina Chu, the VP of Marketing and Growth at Cabital. Decentralized exchanges have grown in importance due to regulations surrounding centralized exchanges. Uniswap has recently become the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) in the world. As the...
Reserve Rights (RSR) Doubles in Price After May 12 Lows

While Reserve Rights (RSR) has been moving upwards since May 12, the upward movement so far looks corrective. Additionally, the price has yet to break out from a long-term pattern. Sponsored. RSR has been decreasing underneath a descending wedge since Sept. 2021. The downward movement has so far led to...
Bermuda Courts Crypto Companies With Advanced Regulation

Bermuda is positioning itself as a destination of choice for cryptocurrency companies with a comprehensive regulatory framework despite broader economic turmoil and major crypto sell-offs. Sponsored. Bermuda, one of the first countries globally to implement a robust legal and regulatory framework for digital assets, is confident that it can add...
Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview — June 2

Be[in]Crypto brings you an overview of this week’s price movements for bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock pick, GameStop. While an improvement over the prior two weeks, bitcoin has been struggling to maintain a $30,000 baseline. Trading just below $29,000 on May 19, BTC rose above $30,000 the next day, but swiftly returned below. Over the next two days it trickled upward, before accelerating up to $30,000 by May 24. Hitting resistance again, it dropped back down to $29,000 and failed to recover over the next few days, eventually slipping further down to $28,250 by May 27. While it rose a bit over the following days, BTC spiked on May 30, reaching $32,000 by May 31. Once again, BTC plummeted from there to $29,000 by June 2 and is now trading around $30,000.
Breakdown: Terminology of Well-Known Decentralized Protocols

Breakdown time: Olga Ortega, the co-founder and CPO of the real-time DeFi explorer AnalytEx by HashEx explains some of the concepts in decentralized protocols. There are countless decentralized protocols and opportunities to use them. In AnalytEx, we know that more than a thousand smart contracts with the signature of MasterChef are created monthly, which are usually called farms. In addition to farms, many people know about the existence of pools. There are several commonly known kinds of pools, like liquidity pools, syrup pools or staking pools, but how do they really differ?
The Race to Nation-State Bitcoin Adoption Is Just Beginning

The adoption of Bitcoin by nation-states is happening faster than Samson Mow previously predicted, and the CEO of JAN3 believes that a nation-state race to accumulate Bitcoin is just around the corner. Sponsored. JAN3 is working to accelerate what is commonly referred to as ‘hyperbitcoinization,’ supporting nation-state adoption such as...
