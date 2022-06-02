ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Bristol County Agricultural High School's top 10 graduates of 2022

 4 days ago

DIGHTON — The following students are graduating from Bristol County Agricultural High School at the academic top of the senior class.

1. Noah Hanson

The Valedictorian, of Rochester, is the son of Sandy and Sara Hanson. He is a Bristol County Agricultural High School student trustee, class president, National Honors Society treasurer, and was a member of the High Five Club. He led the boys' soccer and basketball teams as their captain and was given the Mayflower League All-Star Award in both sports. He was also named this year’s MAVA Outstanding Vocational Technical Student. In addition, he has volunteered his time to assist and tutor other students during the after-school program and has been a mentor for a summer survival camp program for younger children. Noah was in the Natural Resource Management program while here at Bristol County Agricultural High School. Noah plans on attending the University of New Hampshire in the fall to major in Wildlife and Conservation Biology where he hopes to continue his microplastics research.

2. Kaeden Dacruz

The Salutatorian, of South Dartmouth, is the son of Amanda Creador and her husband Joseph Creador. Kaeden was in the Landscape Design and Contracting program while here at Bristol County Agricultural High School. Kaeden has been a high honors student and takes pride in his academic accomplishments. Kaeden plans to attend the New York Institute of Technology in the fall to major in computer engineering.

3. Keely Zuber

Zuber, of Freetown, is the daughter of Karen Zuber. She is the vice president of the National Honors Society, a senior class officer, and a member of the poetry club. Keely also has volunteered her time to assist students in all academics as well as Arboriculture studies after school. Keely was in the Arboriculture program while at Bristol County Agricultural High School. Keely plans to attend Paul Smith’s College in the fall to major in Arbor and Landscape Management.

4. Maisie Cunningham

Cunningham, of Middleboro, is the daughter of Erin and Warren Cunningham. Maisie has played both soccer and basketball her entire career at Bristol County Agricultural High School and is an avid animal lover. Maisie was in the Small Animal Science program while at Bristol County Agricultural High School. Maisie will be attending Mercy College in New York in the fall to major in veterinary technology in hopes of becoming a wildlife veterinarian.

5. Alyssa Jaglowski

Jaglowski, of Swansea, is the daughter of Kathleen and Adam Jaglowski. Alyssa has participated in both volleyball and softball. She is a varsity softball captain, a student member on the Animal Science Advisory Board, and a member of the National Honor Society. Alyssa was in the Small Animal Science program while here at Bristol County Agricultural High School. Alyssa will be attending SUNY Cobleskill in New York in the fall to major in Beef and Livestock Studies.

6. Mia Oliveira

Oliveira, of Acushnet, is the daughter of Tara and Andrew Oliveira. Mia has been class secretary for three years and was a participant in the 92nd FFA National Convention in 2019. Mia was in the Large Animal Science program while here at Bristol County Agricultural High School. Mia will be attending the University of Massachusetts - Dartmouth in the fall to major in Crime and Justice as part of the Honors College.

7. Althea Vedro

Vedro, of Swansea, is the daughter of Amy and Christopher Vedro. Althea has been an active member of the student council, holding the positions of treasurer and Vice President. Althea was in the Large Animal Science program while here at Bristol County Agricultural High School. Althea will be attending the University of New Hampshire in the fall to major in Dairy Management.

8. Juliana Price

Price, of Taunton, is the daughter of Mary and John Price. Juliana is the vice president of the senior class, the secretary of the National Honors Society, a member of the Student Council, and has been the captain of the varsity softball team for the past two years. Juliana was in the Large Animal Science program while here at Bristol County Agricultural High School. Juliana will be attending Regis College in the fall to major in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

9. Eavan Doyon

Doyon, of Dartmouth, is the daughter of Stacy and Kurt Doyon. Eavan hopes to be an illustrator and continues to learn about the world of art. Eavan was in the Floriculture program while here at Bristol County Agricultural High School. Eavan plans on taking a gap year and then hopes to head to college to pursue an art degree.

10. Ella Olmez

Olmez, of North Attleboro, is the daughter of Justine and Inal Olmez. Ella has achieved honors for three years, with two being high honors, and has maintained senioritis for four. Ella was in the Small Animal Science program while here at Bristol County Agricultural High School. Ella plans to attend Bridgewater State University in the fall with hopes to later study abroad.

