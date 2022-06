Alanis Morissette is known for many things, from her early appearances on Nickelodeon television shows to her infamous album, Jagged Little Pill. But it’s possible that only the hardcore fans know about her incredible song, “Uninvited.” Well, it would seem that Kelly Clarkson is one of those very keen-eyed, close-listening fans, as Clarkson covered Morissette’s lesser-known hit during the past week via her popular running “Kellyoke” series.

CELEBRITIES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO