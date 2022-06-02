Riverport expecting more expenses, stable revenue for new fiscal year

Members of the Owensboro Riverport Authority approved a 2022-23 budget Wednesday that anticipates revenue staying relatively flat for the coming fiscal year, while expenses increase.

The riverport is projected to receive $15.320 million in revenue in fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of about 2% from the revenue forecast for the current fiscal year that ends June 30. Overall, expenses are anticipated to increase 6.47%, with the riverport increasing salaries and paying more for incentive bonuses, contract labor, fuel and other costs.

The riverport is expected to end fiscal year 2022-23 in the black, with $2.563 million in net income, which is about $500,000 less income than was projected for the current fiscal year.

Riverport accounting manager Amanda Bolen told board members Wednesday that spending on wages will increase 10.7% in the new fiscal year. The budget calls for workers to receive a 6% wage market adjustment, and workers are also eligible for 2.5% merit increases.

According to a budget presentation presented to board members, incentive payments are forecast to increase 56.4% in the coming fiscal year.

The riverport is expected to be at full staff in the new fiscal year. Riverport president and CEO Brian Wright said hiring is challenging, because workers with the skills the riverport requires are in demand.

“It’s still a very competitive market,” Wright said. “We are competing, no doubt, for those skills.”

Human resources and safety manager Carol Huff said in recent hiring phases, applicants that initially show an interest “don’t show for interviews.” Huff said the facility has started using temporary agencies, with the possibility of temporary workers becoming permanent.

Entry-level wages are being increased, Wright said.

“We have to do that,” said Wright, noting that hiring issues are “pretty much across the board, but where it’s impacting us the most is in our terminal operation.”

Spending on new infrastructure is projected to increase 47% over fiscal year 2021-22, but some planned projects have not been fully committed to or may not occur until summer 2023, Wright said.

In other business Wednesday, Wright told board members the facility is working with the wood pulp industry on a barge trial to determine if pulp can be shipped by barge, rather than by truck or rail. The trial is considered a “green” initiative.

The trial started last month to determine if the pulp companies “can sustain a reliable supply chain” by shipping pulp by barge to the riverport for loading on trucks, and it is “for us to prove we can unload it and keep it in its original integrity.”

James Mayse