ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Riverport expecting more expenses, stable revenue for new fiscal year

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

Members of the Owensboro Riverport Authority approved a 2022-23 budget Wednesday that anticipates revenue staying relatively flat for the coming fiscal year, while expenses increase.

The riverport is projected to receive $15.320 million in revenue in fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of about 2% from the revenue forecast for the current fiscal year that ends June 30. Overall, expenses are anticipated to increase 6.47%, with the riverport increasing salaries and paying more for incentive bonuses, contract labor, fuel and other costs.

The riverport is expected to end fiscal year 2022-23 in the black, with $2.563 million in net income, which is about $500,000 less income than was projected for the current fiscal year.

Riverport accounting manager Amanda Bolen told board members Wednesday that spending on wages will increase 10.7% in the new fiscal year. The budget calls for workers to receive a 6% wage market adjustment, and workers are also eligible for 2.5% merit increases.

According to a budget presentation presented to board members, incentive payments are forecast to increase 56.4% in the coming fiscal year.

The riverport is expected to be at full staff in the new fiscal year. Riverport president and CEO Brian Wright said hiring is challenging, because workers with the skills the riverport requires are in demand.

“It’s still a very competitive market,” Wright said. “We are competing, no doubt, for those skills.”

More from this section

Human resources and safety manager Carol Huff said in recent hiring phases, applicants that initially show an interest “don’t show for interviews.” Huff said the facility has started using temporary agencies, with the possibility of temporary workers becoming permanent.

Entry-level wages are being increased, Wright said.

“We have to do that,” said Wright, noting that hiring issues are “pretty much across the board, but where it’s impacting us the most is in our terminal operation.”

Spending on new infrastructure is projected to increase 47% over fiscal year 2021-22, but some planned projects have not been fully committed to or may not occur until summer 2023, Wright said.

In other business Wednesday, Wright told board members the facility is working with the wood pulp industry on a barge trial to determine if pulp can be shipped by barge, rather than by truck or rail. The trial is considered a “green” initiative.

The trial started last month to determine if the pulp companies “can sustain a reliable supply chain” by shipping pulp by barge to the riverport for loading on trucks, and it is “for us to prove we can unload it and keep it in its original integrity.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Fiscal Year#Riverport
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
264
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy