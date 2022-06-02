Library celebrates start of summer reading program

Parents line up with their children as library associates work to sign them up for the Daviess County Public Library’s summer reading program during the official kickoff celebration Wednesday at the library. Nathan Havenner

The Daviess County Public Library celebrated the start of its annual summer reading program with a kickoff celebration Wednesday afternoon at the library.

Jarrod McCarty, DCPL’s community engagement manager, said the program is titled “Oceans of Possibilities.”

“We have programs for all ages, from children, teens to adults,” McCarty said, “and we have various prizes that people are eligible for, for reading throughout the summer.”

A line of parents and children wishing to sign up for the program stretched through the library’s foyer to its front doors, with associates working to complete signups.

McCarty said the library hosted a variety of activities Wednesday for different age groups.

“For children, we have our children’s room filled today with a variety of activities that kids can do, and they can sign up for a library card today and they can sign up for the summer reading program,” he said. “They get a punch (on a card) for each activity that they complete today, and then they go into our children’s programming room and they can redeem that for a book or a sticker or another prize in the room.”

McCarty said the room was designed to look like an old-fashioned book fair.

Area resident Rachel Gaddis was in line to sign up her two sons and nephew for the first time.

“The last time I did this was when I was a kid,” Gaddis said. “My oldest loves to read, he is going into middle school, and he is obsessed with reading, and the younger two are still learning, but they are pretty good readers, so it is just a great way to get them reading during the summer.”

Those participating in the program will utilize the Beanstack mobile app or website to track the number of minutes they read during the duration of the program, which concludes at the end of July.

“People read at different levels, some people are faster than others, and so therefore what we are doing is tracking minutes,” McCarty said. “They can get prizes for participating and just spending time reading.

“That is really what we want people to do, especially children.”

McCarty said the program provides motivation for children to keep up their reading, even when they are not in a classroom during the summer months, to avoid what is known as the “summer slide.”

“We want them to be able to continue on reading through the summer so they will not regress,” he said, “and they will continue on to the next school year reading at the same level or a better level than they were when when the summer stated.”