Neighborhood Alliance meetings scheduled

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

The Owensboro Neighborhood Alliances have scheduled their June meetings.

Shifley-York Alliance: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at The Father’s House Church, 3031 Bittel Road (use Entrance B to enter the Fellowship Hall).

Apollo Area Alliance: 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 at Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, 3415 Buckland Square.

Northwest Alliance: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at the H.L. Neblett Center, 801 W. 5th St.

For more information, call Adrienne Carrico at 270-687-8561.

