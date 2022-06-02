Neighborhood Alliance meetings scheduled
The Owensboro Neighborhood Alliances have scheduled their June meetings.
Shifley-York Alliance: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at The Father’s House Church, 3031 Bittel Road (use Entrance B to enter the Fellowship Hall).
Apollo Area Alliance: 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 at Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, 3415 Buckland Square.
Northwest Alliance: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at the H.L. Neblett Center, 801 W. 5th St.
For more information, call Adrienne Carrico at 270-687-8561.
