ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Two projects planned in New Hartford Road corridor

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

Phil Roberts believes in the New Hartford Road corridor.

In fact, he believes in it so much that he and his partners in Family Enterprises LCC recently bought the Loch Raven Building at 3520 New Hartford Road for $550,000.

And he and his partners in 4 Cats LLC are planning to build a 9,000-square-foot strip center on property they own at 3415 New Hartford Road.

That was the Holland Ice Cream & Dairy property 20 years ago.

Roberts said they expect to break ground on the new center before the end of the year.

The New Hartford Road corridor — then the U.S. 231 corridor — looked like it would become Owensboro’s next boom area in the early 1970s.

In 1971, Lincoln Mall — the city’s first enclosed shopping center — opened in what’s now Owensboro Christian Church.

In 1973, work began on the Loch Raven Building — the first building in what was being called “Loch Raven Hills,” a 77-acre planned community.

Plans called for a second tower — a twin for the Loch Raven Building — but it was never constructed.

On March 1, 1978, Towne Square Mall opened on south Frederica Street with more than 50 stores, most of them national brands.

Suddenly, Frederica Street was the place to be.

More from this section

And the New Hartford Road corridor was left behind.

Roberts said he’s planning “a pretty extensive remodel. It’s an old, tired building, and it needs updating.”

Roberts said, “The bones of the building are excellent. It’s made of precast concrete.”

The 25,600-square-foot, four-story building is about 40% occupied, Roberts said.

He said he plans on marketing it for small offices, “but you can rent a whole floor or the whole building if you want. I have some good tenants, though, that I’d like to keep.”

Roberts said, “We’re going to make it nice. It needs a new roof. All of it really needs attention.”

The project should take about a year, he said.

“I believe in that corridor,” Roberts said. “Kentucky 54 is great, but it’s expensive.”

And New Hartford Road could be an alternative, he said.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 1

Related
14news.com

New shopping center planned for N. Green River Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pre-leasing is underway for a new shopping center planned for North Green River Road. Summit Real Estate shows the listing here on their website. It will be just north of the Morgan Ave. intersection near Showplace Cinemas and Bud’s Harley Davidson. Renderings show space for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wnky.com

Work on new roundabout to cause detours near Westen Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Work will begin June 13 on a new roundabout at the intersection of Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue. The City of Bowling Green stated the roadwork will result in the closures of portions of these roads. Rockingham Avenue will be closed near the intersection, and Westen Street will be closed from Patrick Way to Rockingham Avenue.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Road work set to begin Monday on I-69 in Hopkins Co.

A contractor plans to address pavement deficiencies on I-69 in Hopkins County beginning Monday. According to a news release, the work will take place between mile marker 95 to mile marker 105, a distance of approximately nine miles. The work zone is between Morton’s Gap and Dawson Springs and is scheduled to be completed in the fall. Drivers should anticipate lane restrictions throughout these improvements.
WEHT/WTVW

Porchfest is back in downtown Henderson!

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Break out the lawn chairs and blankets because downtown Henderson is hosting their third Porchfest! The fest will take place on June 4 from 5-8p.m. and is a free family-friendly event. Porchfest will be located on South Main from Washington to Jefferson Street. South Main Street will be closed to traffic. […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky#Marketing#Precast Concrete#Lincoln Mall#Shopping Center#Family Enterprises Lcc#The New Hartford Road
WBKR

Big Neighborhood Yard Sales in Owensboro This Weekend

It's a weekend full of bargains here in Owensboro and we have all the details on we're to find them at the latest neighborhood yard sales. Graystone & Windstone Estates Annual Neighborhood Sale is happening this weekend and you are invited to the festivities. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE...
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Road work underway in Greenville on U.S. 62

Milling and paving work is underway starting Friday in Greenville on U.S. 62 with crews milling adjacent to the courthouse. According to a news release, drivers who typically park around the courthouse will need to seek alternate locations for parking as milling efforts will continue through the weekend and will end at the intersection of KY 189.
GREENVILLE, KY
14news.com

Tri-State county leaders explain longtime problem of coal mine subsidence

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An abandoned coal mine collapse discovered on Wednesday in Providence is just one of many mine incidents that have been reported over the years. In 2015, a Walmart in Madisonville had to be shut down for several days because of a water and gas leak that was related to subsidence from an old man-made mine below it.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Local woman hurt in Boulevard accident

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The collision report from HPD says 24-year old Marissa Hicks of Hopkinsville was in the median attempting to turn into the Max Fuel Express near Clinic Drive and that another motorist waved her across. That’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Lost headstones home again in Indiana

(WEHT)- Over a century after they were made, decades after they were believed to be lost, and months after they reappeared at an Evansville antique mall- the headstones for Harry Allen and Anna Borders were officially rededicated at their rightful, and final, resting places Saturday. No one at the rededication ceremony for Allen nor Borders […]
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Henderson Dispatch confirms motorcycle crash on Highway 1299

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Dispatch confirms crews are responding to an accident in the 4300 block of Highway 1299. They say the call for the accident came in around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Dispatch says the crash involved a motorcycle. We are working to get more information as the...
HENDERSON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Todd County

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Todd County on US 79 near Allensville Sunday afternoon. ￼. Todd County emergency personnel say there were called to the area for a report of a man in the roadway throwing items. When they arrived, they found that the man was struck by a vehicle. No other details have been released.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Motorcycle crash leaves biker injured in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Injuries were reported after a crash involving a motorcycle happened Sunday afternoon near Robards, Ky. Henderson dispatch confirms with Eyewitness News that the crash took place at the 4300 block of Highway 1299. They tell us that the injured motorcyclist was the only one involved in the wreck. Police say they […]
ROBARDS, KY
whopam.com

400 Mile Yard Sale gets underway, continues through the weekend

The 400 Mile Yard sale officially got underway Thursday, and people will be able to bargain hunt throughout the weekend while traveling U.S. 68. Christian and Todd counties are just one of many locations taking part in the annual occasion, and with the cooler weather and lack of rain in the forecast for the weekend, it’s shaping up to be a super-sized event. Brent Spurlin in Elkton says his sale has already seen a good amount of people, and it’s been fun meeting new people and catching up with familiar faces.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Richardsville vendors participating in 400 mile yard sale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 400 Mile Sale is back again this year, with plenty of spots in Kentucky to shop. The event paves a 400 mile long path through Kentucky with garage sales, yard sales and small markets set up across U.S. Highway sixty 68. Among the sales was Christina Sullivan, co-owner of C&C Nursery in Richardsville.
RICHARDSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EWSU suspends heavy trash pickup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) shared a message from Republic Services explaining why they’re suspending heavy trash pickup temporarily. “Effective immediately, due to delays caused by the Memorial Day holiday and its impact on driver labor, all heavy trash pickups scheduled this week have been suspended,” said an EWSU […]
getnews.info

Evansville Concrete Company Introduces New Technology to Improve Efficiency

Evansville Concrete Company has announced that they have introduced new technology to their production process in order to improve efficiency and become the premier concrete contractors in the area. The company has long been known for their high-quality products and customer service, and this latest development will only serve to further cement its reputation. This constant expansion has made them the premier concrete contractors in Detroit Mi. In addition to the new technology, Evansville Concrete Company is also expanding its operations to more areas in Evansville. This expansion will allow them to better serve their customers and continue growing as a business. Thanks to the hard work of everyone at Evansville Concrete Company, we can expect great things from them in the future. Evansville Concrete Company takes seriously their customers and knows that without them they can’t grow that’s why they approach every job like it was their own and try to make it the best possible.
EVANSVILLE, IN
k105.com

Dump truck overturns on WK Parkway just east of L’field

A dump truck overturned on the Western Kentucky Parkway just east of Leitchfield on Friday, taking out a large section of guardrail. Friday morning a few minutes before 9:00, the Leitchfield Police (sheriff’s office personnel were in Falls of Rough at the time of the wreck) and Fire Departments, EMS, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet road workers responded to the accident between the 108- and 109-mile markers of the westbound parkway.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
264
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy