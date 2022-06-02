Two projects planned in New Hartford Road corridor

Phil Roberts believes in the New Hartford Road corridor.

In fact, he believes in it so much that he and his partners in Family Enterprises LCC recently bought the Loch Raven Building at 3520 New Hartford Road for $550,000.

And he and his partners in 4 Cats LLC are planning to build a 9,000-square-foot strip center on property they own at 3415 New Hartford Road.

That was the Holland Ice Cream & Dairy property 20 years ago.

Roberts said they expect to break ground on the new center before the end of the year.

The New Hartford Road corridor — then the U.S. 231 corridor — looked like it would become Owensboro’s next boom area in the early 1970s.

In 1971, Lincoln Mall — the city’s first enclosed shopping center — opened in what’s now Owensboro Christian Church.

In 1973, work began on the Loch Raven Building — the first building in what was being called “Loch Raven Hills,” a 77-acre planned community.

Plans called for a second tower — a twin for the Loch Raven Building — but it was never constructed.

On March 1, 1978, Towne Square Mall opened on south Frederica Street with more than 50 stores, most of them national brands.

Suddenly, Frederica Street was the place to be.

And the New Hartford Road corridor was left behind.

Roberts said he’s planning “a pretty extensive remodel. It’s an old, tired building, and it needs updating.”

Roberts said, “The bones of the building are excellent. It’s made of precast concrete.”

The 25,600-square-foot, four-story building is about 40% occupied, Roberts said.

He said he plans on marketing it for small offices, “but you can rent a whole floor or the whole building if you want. I have some good tenants, though, that I’d like to keep.”

Roberts said, “We’re going to make it nice. It needs a new roof. All of it really needs attention.”

The project should take about a year, he said.

“I believe in that corridor,” Roberts said. “Kentucky 54 is great, but it’s expensive.”

And New Hartford Road could be an alternative, he said.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com