SUNNY DAYS... are full of splendor, and cloudy days boast a textured mood, and the somewhere-in-the-middle mornings? We're never quite sure if we'll behold sunbeams or raindrops. But if you're visiting California's verdant valleys in June, and the breeze is just right, and the field before you has gone fully purple, you can say, with certainty, you're enjoying a lavender sort of day. Not many spots in our state can claim lovely lavender mornings and amethyst afternoons, but the Ojai Valley is known for them in the days leading up to summer's official start. That a place should be so perfectly purple, in particular areas, shouldn't surprise; Ojai is, after all, famous for its Pink Moment each evening, when the setting sun turns the town pink.

