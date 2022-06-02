ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

BLUE MOMENT | Ojai welcomes back the Ojai Blues Fest

By Art and Culture
Ventura County Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePICTURED: Crooked Eye Tommy Marsh and Paddy Marsh with Craig Williams. Photo by Bo Rothschild. It may seem like an oxymoron, but people in Ojai are ready to welcome back the blues. It’s good news, then, that after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Ojai Blues Fest...

vcreporter.com

