Memories of playing war in the Army

One thing that just about every veteran gets asked at one time or another is did you ever shoot anybody?

I worked in a public information office at Fort Hood, Texas.

But I can truthfully answer that questions as “yes” and “no.”

No, I never shot anyone in combat.

But, there was a time in basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina ...

We were on a two-day hike through the sandhills of North Carolina.

We had sand in our boots, sand in our clothes, sand in our hair, sand in our teeth and sand everywhere else sand can go.

It was twilight, and we were marching down a dirt trail between the turkey oaks and longleaf pines.

It was rather pretty, a nice night if we hadn’t been in the Army.

We stopped on a small hill, and the drill sergeants told us the game plan.

We were going to play war.

There were two key words in that sentence.

They were thinking “war.”

We were thinking “play.”

They separated us into squads of about 10 men.

The drill sergeants would assume the role of the Viet Cong. (That was the enemy way back then.)

They would head off down the dirt trail through the sandhills and find a place to lay an ambush.

We would hike down that trail — in the dark — and try to avoid being ambushed.

To make it more exciting, everybody was issued a fully-loaded BB gun.

We were wearing coats and had leather gloves on our hands.

They passed around face shields to protect our eyes.

Nobody could get hurt.

More from this section

But BBs can sting pretty good through clothes.

And it was going to be a lot more fun to shoot than be shot.

The drill sergeants disappeared in the dark.

And the squads set out down the trail in five-minute intervals.

My squad was the last in line.

We listened to the shots, the shouts and the yelps as the battles raged in the distance.

And we decided that we didn’t want to be ambushed.

So, we set an ambush of our own.

And we waited.

After about 20 minutes, we heard cussing in the distance as the drill sergeants came stomping back, looking for the lost squad.

They assumed we were so dumb that we had taken a wrong turn and got lost. And they were making plenty of angry noise.

They walked right into our ambush.

Backs of necks and wrists were exposed. And that’s where we aimed.

We had a grand ol’ time for two or three minutes, peppering them with BBs.

Needless to say, the drill sergeants weren’t happy.

They screamed.

They cussed.

And we did a lot of running in the dark that night.

But those two or three minutes were the most fun I had in two years in the Army.

And I really think we performed better than the other squads.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.