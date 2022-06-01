ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Texas A&M Football Recruiting Profile: 2023 D Lineman, David Hicks

By Cameron Ohnysty
 4 days ago

David Hicks is the top defensive line prospect in both the state of Texas and the country for the 2023 recruiting class. Hicks is going into his senior season with the Paetow Panthers at Paetow High School in Katy, Texas, where he is a three-sport athlete playing basketball and also throws shot put and discus, and plays the strongside defensive end position in football. Before transferring to Paetown, his first two football seasons were spent at Katy, Texas, Morton Ranch, and his junior season at Allen High School. During his career at Paetow, Hicks was named Texas District 5-6A Defensive MVP during his junior season at Allen High School. He was also named Class 6A first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA). As a prospect, Hicks stands at 6-4, 270lbs, and is highly athletic for his size and very versatile, with the ability to play all across the defensive line if needed. He possesses the needed bend and closing burst off the edge in pass rush, has a great first step, is strong at the point of attack, and never lets his foot off the gas from an intensity standpoint. His quickness and general speed in accordance with his size make him a candidate to play in 5-tech position in the 3-4, or the 3-tech position with some outside pass rush packages in the 4-3.

David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position
247 4 6th 1st 1st
Rivals 5 2nd 1st 1st
ESPN 4 15th 2nd 3rd
On3 Recruiting 5 10th 1st 1st
247 Composite 5 4th 1st 1st

Vitals

Hometown Katy, Texas
Projected Position Defensive End/Defensive Tackle
Height 6-4
Weight 270lbs
Class 2023

Offers

